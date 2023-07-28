The SaddleBrooke Tennis Club (STC) held its annual Independence Day Social on Tuesday, July 4. The event combined mid-morning mixed doubles matches, a BBQ that included grilled hot dogs and bratwursts, club-member prepared potluck side dishes and desserts, and patriotic music organized and played by Mike Dunbar. Approximately 100 STC members and guests participated in the event.

Nineteen mixed doubles tennis and POP tennis matches were played from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. When all the matches were completed, participants returned to the SaddleBrooke Tennis Center patio for the BBQ portion of the social. Linda Oberski started off the BBQ portion with a stirring poem that captured the spirit of this special holiday. We also acknowledged one special attendee and long-time STC member, Rufus Renfrow, who will be celebrating his 96th birthday this month. Happy Birthday Rufus!

The STC Social Committee wishes to acknowledge all those who helped make this event successful . A BIG “Thank You” to: Roe Callahan, Janet and Jim Fabio, Ellen Freeman, John Reingruber, Carol and John Sochacki, Mike Dunbar, Peggy Albrecht, Melanie Murphy, Conne Maslowski, Caryl Wallin and the rest of the club members who helped make this event a success.

The next STC social event is our Labor Day Social on Monday, September 4.

SaddleBrooke residents interested in joining the STC to play either tennis or pop tennis should email Tracy Reingruber, the New-Member Coordinator at tracy.reingruber@gmail.com or call (571) 218-7677.