Who says summer in SaddleBrooke is too hot? Fortunately, the temperatures in late May and early June have been moderate. This allowed 32 POP and 48 Tennis players to enjoy two hours of lively court challenge on Monday, May 29. Members, many of whom chose their own partners while others left that “to fate”, started the play at 9 a.m. After an hour, a swap with players from the next court over occurred. Lots of the players took to the challenge of dressing in their patriotic colors, providing a joyful appearance to match the laughter heard on every court in SaddleBrooke (eight main courts, five at Mountain View, four at DesertView, and three at The Preserve). This time, the POP players got the long straw and were able to enjoy the beautiful, newly, painted courts. Of the the eight courts, currently, five have been painted.

Running around the court brought on appetites, and that was a GOOD THING. Close to 100 members and guests shared a pot-luck luncheon of chicken, potato salad, pasta salad, green salad, coleslaw, veggies, fruits, chips and dips, plus, LOTS of gooey, sweet, yummy deserts. SaddleBrooke Tennis Club (STC) members know how to cook and know how to eat... no one went home hungry.

The most common words heard while the crowd mingled on the tennis center patio were “THIS WAS FUN”. An event like this takes a Village to plan and execute.

A Sincere Thanks To:

Online registration & system support: Brian Stocks.

Player/court pairing and assignments: Landon Sheat, Melanie Murphy and John Sochacki.

Setup and office phone coverage: Roe Callahan.

Patio Setup, Food Prep & Cleanup: Denise Phillips, Grover Ligon, Jeff Williams, Deb McGeehan, JD Davis, Keri Davis, Tracy Reingruber and Ellen Freeman.

STC typically has five social events a year. The next event will be Fourth of July, followed by a 2023 Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon on Saturday, November 4. In early March 2024, we will host the second Battle for the Saddle, a three-day tournament against Saddlebrooke Ranch (the winners of the 2023 tournament). There is always something for club members looking to participate and to help. What a great club, what great friends, what great court time, what great fun!