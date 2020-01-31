Saddlebrooke Volleyball Club offers a low key, competitive and friendly game on Wednesday nights. It's open to men and women who want to play for fun and exercise. The club plays Wednesday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Mountain Vista School gymnasium in Oracle, carpooling from Saddlebrooke Shopping Center. A fee of $2 per night is charged for non-members and the first night play is free. Annual membership fee is $40 per person.
For more information, contact Stan Fly by phone at (520) 825-1382 or Mike Lueck at (520) 822-4010 or email the club at sbvolleyball19@gmail.com.