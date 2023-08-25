Every month, we thank our special sponsors in this publication. The one sponsor we don’t mention is an individual who is a member of the Golf Association for SaddleBrooke Women’s Golf Association 18 (SBWGA-18), Sherry Fitzpatrick. Sherry donates beautiful glass vase trophies to the winners of all the major tournaments, Cactus Classic, President’s Cup and the Club Championship. Sherry said, “I have always been a giving person, and I love to donate.” She noticed that the winners of our major events did not have anything to take home with them. So, in 2018, she started buying glass vases for those tournament winners. Those vases are treasured by the lucky winners. Shortly after Sherry started this generous donation, she won her own trophy playing in the Cactus Classic. SBWGA-18 really appreciates Sherry’s generosity.

Ace Day Winners for the month of July were Brenda Brown — low gross score of 85 and Sally Drennen — low net score 65. Congratulations on good shooting.

Soon, we will be saying goodbye to this warm weather, enjoying cooler temperatures and the arrival of snowbirds back to our community. SBWGA-18 is an association whose purpose is to promote and conserve the best interest and true spirit of the game of golf. We hope that our current members will choose to return to our association next year and new members will join us. Also, be aware that you can now sign up for monthly luncheon meetings on the Golf Genius website. The next luncheon will be held on Tuesday, September 5, following golf.

Please welcome our newest members: Janice Hoover and Laurie Duxbury. Janice moved to SaddleBrooke from Washington State a month ago and immediately joined our golf group. Laurie joined SBWGA-18 last spring. Laurie is a certified public accountant from Minnesota. Welcome, both of you, to our golfing community!

Our sponsors for the month of August are AIM Mail Center, Andy’s Irrigation, Big Bear Garage, G&K’s Entryways and the Happy Saguaro. As always, thank you for supporting our league activities.