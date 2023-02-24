February arrived with freezing temperatures, snowfall, rain and wind. The SaddleBrooke Women’s Golf Association (SBWGA) 18’ers still managed to get in some tournament play. Our Presidents Cup Tournament, a match-play elimination tournament took place over a five-day period. Thirty-one players participated.

Congratulations to Debra Finn, our 2022 Presidents Cup winner as well as to our second place winner: Eila Sallaberry; third place winner: Barb Turiff and fourth place winner: Deanna McCann.

And, finally, to top off another busy golfing month: ten of the Saddlebrooke ladies participated in a Kachina Dolls Tournament at Skyline Country Club. Two of our members, Kay McCollum and Ellen Avenoso, were on winning teams.

A very special thank you to our February Sponsors: Hardin Brothers, Westerner Products, Longley Tax and Financial, Morris Hall (Wendy Harn) and Long Realty (Kathy Minx).