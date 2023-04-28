The end of March and the beginning of April have started with the proverbial ‘bang’ for the SaddleBrooke Women’s Golf Association (SBWGA) 18 holers. Two of our members, Gail Plimpton and Melanie Bassham, scored holes-in-one on our signature par 3: SaddleBrooke #2.

Then, on Sunday, April 2, to Tuesday, April 4, we hosted our annual Quail Classic: a member-guest event that featured 128 players—in atypically adverse, wind driven, conditions—playing all three of SaddleBrooke courses over two days followed by delicious luncheons and myriad door prizes. The event, chaired by Joan Chyall and Sharon Kreutzen, drew accolades from all participants.

We are so fortunate to have had major sponsorship from Coyote Golf Cars. Other sponsors for the month of April: Helen Graham, Long Realty; Happy Saguaro; Windows of Greater Tucson; First Plaza Storage.

Thank you to all who participated in the Quail and to the many people who volunteered their assistance.