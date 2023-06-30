Four of our golfers have had a very good week. They are Melanie Bassham, Bonnie Westra, Nancy Huffman, and Brenda Brown. On Thursday, June 1, Melanie had a hole in one on SaddleBrooke #2. She used a pitching wedge for the 91-yard hole. Witnesses were Jackie Bassham and Stew Dresh. This is her second hole in one this year on the same hole. She previously aced SaddleBooke #2 on Saturday, April 1.

Nancy Huffman carded a hole in one on Thursday, June 1. She used a driver on SaddleBrooke #6, playing 121-yards uphill. Janet Robinson witnessed the shot.

Bonnie Westra was playing in league on Thursday, May 30 and had both an eagle and chip in birdie. On Tucson #7, a par four hole her second shot went in the hole for an eagle. Then, on SaddleBrooke #2, she chipped in for a birdie.

Brenda Brown won both longest putt and closest to the pin on Thursday, May 30. The long putt of 18-feet, four-inches was on Tucson #7. On SaddleBrooke #6, her ball landed 13-feet, eight-inches from the hole. Congratulations to all four of you for your outstanding accomplishments!

Our sponsors for the Month of June were: Hardin Brothers /Preventive Skin Care, Westerner Products, LongleyTax and Financial/Wendy Harn Morris Hall, and Long Realty Kathy Minx. Thank you for your support of our golf league.