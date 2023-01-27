On Tuesday, January 3, after 47 women braved the elements to play our first weekly tournament of the year, sixty 18-holers attended our first luncheon/meeting of the year chaired by our new president, Nancy Sartor.

We celebrated our Hole-In-One accomplishments, our Ace of Aces Gross and Net tournament winners and introduced our new members. As is our annual practice, we selected a charity to support for 2023: Girls Golf of Tucson.

“LPGA/USGA Girls Golf of Tucson provides opportunities for girls, ages seven to 17, to learn to play golf, build lasting friendships, and experience competition in a fun supportive environment.”

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

We hope that in the coming year, we can send SBWGA volunteers and monetary contributions to mentor and assist in the many tournaments and events held by Girls Golf of Tucson.

Throughout the year we have been fortunate to have sponsors that generously support our own activities. Our sponsors for January 2023 were Aim Mail Center, First Inspection, G & K’s EntryWays, Red Earth and Preventative Health Skin Care.