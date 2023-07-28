A hole in one was carded by Kim Seales on Sunday, June 25. She was playing Tucson hole # 2 at 135-yards. Kim used a Callaway Mavrik 4 Hybrid. Witnesses were her husband Tony Seales and the Claude Greenes. Congratulations to a long list of ladies scoring aces this year!

Ace Day Winners for the month of June were Connie Culley with a low gross score of 83 and Geri Conser, low net.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The Fourth of July was on a Tuesday, so naturally the game was a 1-2-3 Red White and Blue, four-person team event. Two teams tied for first place. Those getting first place awards were the teams of Sandra Murray, Sandi Chester, Marsha Camp, Yvonne Lecornu and Connie Culley, Kathy Minx, Patty Mawe, and Cathe Kropp. Third place honors went to the team of Reenie Romey, Geri Sandilands, Sally Drennen, and Nancy Prentiss. Longest putt on Saddlebrooke #1 went to Kim Seales 24-feet, 11-inches and closest to the pin on Catalina #8 was Sandra Murray, five-feet, eight-inches.

Sponsors for the month of July were Morris Hall/Wendy Harn Lexus, Long Realty Helen Graham First Inspection and Fairway Cooling and Heating. Thank you for your support of our golf league!