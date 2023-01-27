On Christmas Eve, Santa couldn’t help himself when he saw the HOA-1 golf course. He quickly threw his boots into his sleigh and put on his golf shoes for a quick game of golf. Sightings of Santa were reported all over the course as he strived to make Par on each Tee. Santa joined Wayne Kirk and Steve Nelson to finish the game. After the game, Santa went Ho, Ho, Ho on his merry way to deliver all his gifts to the good guys and gals in Saddlebrookeland.

Here’s wishing you all had a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up