Who doesn’t like some competitive, but fun tennis? Today we recognized a key person who makes that happen every Saturday morning. TJ Duffy has been organizing men’s doubles and mixed doubles for several years and the group has grown to almost 50 similarly skilled, friendly players!
Every week TJ sends multiple emails to the Saturday group, reserves the courts, arranges court assignments and brings a cooler of beer, soft drinks and chips! Players contribute money for the drinks and often delicious homemade snacks are shared. It was a joy on one warm summer day when TJ and his hard-working wife, Ritchel, provided Eegee’s Icee’s. Our group has a great bunch of volunteers; however, TJ keeps us on track and organized.
Today, we recognized TJ for his outstanding commitment to our group. With the groups’ generous donations, we were able to surprise him with a case of tennis balls, a University of Arizona shirt, Oro Valley Century Theatre movie tickets and an Olive Garden gift card. We want them to enjoy a night out together!
We are grateful to the many STC members who, like TJ, dedicate their time and energy to our club. Today we recognize TJ because he loves the game and he really enjoys watching people having FUN!