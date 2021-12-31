Since 2000, golfers’ wallets have benefited from a program that collects used golf balls on the SaddleBrooke courses and sells them to local golfers. All proceeds go to support SaddleBrooke Community Outreach’s programs that provide food, clothing and educational opportunities to local kids.
Since 2008, Tom Young has been assisting with (and now managing) this program. All golf balls are $5 per dozen. If you would like to buy some golf balls at a bargain price, please email Tom at ty11252@aol.com to find out what is available or to place an order.