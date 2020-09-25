On Tuesday, November 17, the MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association (MPWGA) will host its annual “Take a Swing at Cancer” Golf Tournament at the MountainView Golf Club. In order to follow CDC guidelines, we will be unable to have a large group gathering for the traditional luncheon and auction. Also, we will have assigned tee times in lieu of a shotgun start. These modifications won’t dampen the spirit behind what will be an exciting “FUNdraiser” tournament— enhanced with the return of our ever-popular MPMGA CADDIES!
The scramble tournament is open to all ladies from SaddleBrooke (HOA-1 and HOA-2) and SaddleBrooke Ranch, as well as non-SaddleBrooke women. All players must maintain a current USGA handicap.
So form your own foursome of friends and plan for a fun day in support of a worthy cause!
This event has raised over $140,000 in donations over the years for the University of Arizona Cancer Research! With your participation and support, we’ll keep this positive trend going!
Anyone who would like to make a tax-deductible donation to cancer research can do so by making a check out to: The University of Arizona Cancer Center. The check can be placed in the MPWGA BLACK BOX located in the MountainView Pro shop. All donations will be combined and presented in a small ceremony to the University of Arizona to commemorate giving back to our Arizona community.
Tournament details are available on the MPWGA website! Visit http://www.mpwga.com/.