The 22nd annual “Fore For Kids” golf tournament will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Oro Valley Country Club. This ever-popular tournament is sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Rotary Club to raise funds for scholarships and to support local charities benefiting children. The tournament has filled up with golfers the last several years so, if you want to play or have a foursome wanting to play, reserve your spot today by contacting Eric Erickson by phone at (520) 336-0350 or by email at eerickson@kw.com. The cost is $150 per golfer or $560 per foursome.
The Oro Valley Country Club is a beautiful facility with a great golf course. It is a private club, so the public is generally not able to play the course. By playing in the “Fore For Kids” golf tournament, you will have the opportunity to experience this beautiful, exclusive course and help kids at the same time.
There will be prizes for the top teams, longest and straightest drives and closest to the pin. In addition, there will be hole-in-one prizes on select holes.
Charities that have benefited from recent Fore For Kids golf tournaments have included:
- Make a Wish
- The Ronald McDonald House
- Little Hooves, Big Hearts
- Teens Sew Cool
- Math Plus+ Tutoring
- VOSH Arizona
- The First Tee of Tucson
- Connections Learning Center
In addition, proceeds from the tournament have enabled The SaddleBrooke Rotary Club to distribute age appropriate books and dictionaries to elementary students in Catalina, Oracle, San Manuel and other area schools.
So, join in the fun by registering yourself or your foursome to play in this years’ Fore For Kids golf tournament. If you have questions or require more information, please call Eric at the number above or Gordon Wainwright at (520) 908-6110.