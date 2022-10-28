The MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association annual golf tournament fundraiser “Take A Swing At Cancer” will be held on Tuesday, November 15. Registration will be open Saturday, October 1 to Sunday, October 30, with sign-up forms available at the MountainView and Preserve golf shops in SaddleBrooke. This is a “just for fun” golf event, handicaps are not required, and everyone is a winner by participating in and contributing to this important cause.

Grab some friends from your community to make a team of men, women, or mixed, or sign up as a single or double to be paired with others for the 4-person step-aside scramble. The 12:30 shotgun will be followed by a cocktail party for even more fun and fundraising. Through purchases of green fees, raffle tickets, auction items, wine bags, or cash donations, every person can honor the men, women and children who are fighting cancer, who have survived, who fought courageously but lost their battle, and who may yet face the challenge of this devastating disease.

Every dollar raised goes directly to the University of Arizona for research for all types of cancers. Every year the MPWGA raises even more money than the year before, so join in the fun and help us help others.