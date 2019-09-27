On Tuesday, November 19, The MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association (MPWGA) will host our annual “Take a Swing at Cancer” Golf Tournament with an 8:00 a.m. shotgun start at the MountainView Golf Club. New for this year: On Monday, November 18, there will be a cocktail party & auction where teams will bid on caddies supplied by the MPMGA to assist their teams during the tournament! All net proceeds benefit the University of Arizona Cancer Center for Research.
The modified scramble tournament is open to all. Gather a foursome of your friends and sign up to participate in this worthy cause!
Special thanks go to our two Title Sponsors: Ironwood Dermatology and Margie and Dottie from Long Realty, and to Travelinda and Sparkle and Splash who are sponsoring the Monday evening cocktail event. We appreciate your support and look forward to working with you to continue the success of this event!
As in the past, we will have a raffle and a silent auction during the luncheon following golf and we are again appealing to your generosity. Every year, we have been fortunate to receive beautiful handcrafted items from our very talented members, residents, and friends. In addition, many residents have created fantastic theme baskets to be included in our raffle and/or auction. Items such as bottles of wine or gift cards are welcome, which can be combined to create baskets. We will also accept checks made out to UAF/UACC. Thanks to your support in past years, this annual event has raised almost $120,000 in cancer research donations!
We’re extending an invitation to all lady golfers to join us for the tournament and/or the luncheon. We would also appreciate any donated items by November 11th. If you have any new, quality items that you would like to donate, please contact Annie Peaker at atpeaker@gmail.com, or (520) 825-3170; or Donna Yon at dpyon@earthlink.net, or (562) 522-1180. Thank you again for your support!!
Tournament details are available on the MPWGA website: http://mpwga.com/