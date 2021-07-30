2022 Men’s 9ers Membership Campaign begins Monday, October 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the SaddleBroooke HOA-1 Clubhouse Agave Lounge.
Why Join the SaddleBrooke HOA #1 Men’s Niners?
- To golf in a friendly setting with new or existing friends
- Learn more about the game in an easy 9-hole format
- Experience competitive fun with other golfers in Community
Who Can Join?
Membership in the SaddleBrooke Men’s Nine Hole Golf League is available to all male residents, renters or lot owners of HOA #1 and HOA #2 for the 2022 golf season.
Niner’s will enjoy membership in the Arizona Golf Association (AGA), having a current and up-to-date Golf Index and Handicap to golf competitively in Men’s Niner events and other golf events outside the League.
The Men’s Niners play golf on Wednesday mornings and play nine holes with different members each week. League play occurs on Saddlebrooke’s three nine-hole courses. During the season, the Niners host and participates in events with other nine-hole golf associations in the area. The 2022 League golf season starts on November 3, 2021, and the members are eager to meet new faces.
How much are the membership dues?
Annual league membership dues are $70.00 and include the dues for AGA. Membership period runs from November 1, 2021, to December 31, 2022. The “new members” information letter explains how to make the dues payment. The membership fee is reduced for new members joining after June 1, 2022, to $50.00.
How do I join?
New Member Information Letter and Membership Application Form are available in the SaddleBrooke HOA #1 Golf Shop, or can be printed from home on your computer, by going to Men’s Niners website, and find the New Member Information Letter and the 2022 Men’s Niners Membership Application Form listed on the left-hand margin of site. Membership Chairman, Dick Ashwood can be contacted for questions via email at dickashwood@gmail.com, or call him at (308) 641-8974.
Men’s Niners Website
The Saddlebrooke Men’s Niners has a user-friendly website designed for the golfer. It provides information of upcoming schedule of events, League Rules, Procedures, Winners Reports and Contact List for the League Board Members. The internet address is: https://sites.google.com/site/sbmens9ers.