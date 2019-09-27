Good afternoon sports fans. I’m checking on an audio AP for the paper. Let's have a drum roll and trumpets for Gail Plimpton!
She did it! Well done! Gail brought home the 2019 trophy for Low Net in the Arizona Senior Amateur in the Masters and Legends Flight combined. Not only that, she finished 12th over the entire field of 77. A victory over competitors from the entire state is no small achievement considering the 110-degree heat all endured in this three-day event held at Sun City West during the first week of September. Gail kept cool cloths around her neck and continually replenished those electrolytes. She will keep her trophy for a year, then return it and try for a repeat—in the Legends Flight. She also won ninety dollars. Gail said this is the best present she could give herself since her birthday is September 25th. I heard endorsement offers will be coming in soon. Stay tuned.
And yes, we have more winners! Congratulations to our August ACES: Brenda Brown carded an 84 to corner the low Gross Acedom. Dede Crowder broke 100 for the first time on a Tuesday and netted herself a dazzling 66.
Fay Steele showed me her stack of member handbooks that go back to 1992, when she joined SBWGA. She chaired our first Lagos tournament in 94’. As the Tournament Chair in 1994-95, she organized Tuesdays playdays and Special Tournaments. All events were scheduled on Tuesdays because our club Pros wouldn’t allow us to schedule play on other days. In 1996 She started the first Sadie Hawkins tournament, hoping to bring the Men’s and Ladies’ clubs closer together. That hope didn’t flourish, but the tournament remains a favorite event. As Vice President in 1997 Fay liaised with the Golf Committee. She also took charge of the handbook and put the first calendar in our book.
She was elected President in 1998. She and other board members assisted the Tuesday players with handicapping basics. In those pioneering days many knew nothing about adjusting handicaps to slopes and ratings. With over 200 members, our association filled the morning and afternoon—so it was a long day. Most Sundays, she and two others would “pop” the cards and make the pairings. This was a full day as well, but it was filled with comradery and fun.
MountainView was just getting started then and she assisted both the Ladies and the Men’s clubs by supplying reams of information and copies of bylaws.
Fay delights in being notorious. By 2003 some of our members had become a bit cavalier about posting their scores after play. So, Fay, who became affectionately known as the Handicap Nazi, was appointed to whip the members into shape. “You can imagine how that went,” she said. That same year she took on the role of assistant photographer and historian. In 2008 she was the Rules chair. Before playdays and special tournaments she and her assistant walked the course, then coordinate with the greens crew to ensure the course was properly marked.
Although Fay doesn’t play anymore, however, she volunteers whenever and wherever she’s needed and enjoys every minute of it. Looking back, golf has been the most fun of her life. She cherishes all the enduring friendships and fond memories and looks forward to making more memories with the SBWGA.
When Carolyn DiSanto came to SaddleBrooke in 1996 she was a daunting figure at 195 pounds. Belying her tiger image, she learned a long time ago that a soft voice and a bit of encouragement was the best way to get the job done.
Carolyn told me she was intimidated by the myriad of information posted on our bulletin board, however, her soon to be best friend was nearby and she joined our organization right away.
Carolyn describes herself as a leader by default. In 1999 she chaired the Championship Tournament when the designated chair was unable to perform that function. In 2001 she became tournament chair and when the Vice President was unable to perform her duties, Carolyn stepped in and became President in 2002.
In the ensuing years she chaired or assisted with countless tournaments. One, The Invitational, was called the Robson Cup and members lined up at 2 AM so they could get tickets for the event. She and Marilyn Mitchell used the first computer program to make pairings on Tuesdays. In those days there were so many glitches, it was often easier to do it by hand. Carolyn started the tradition of Home and Home in 2002. Looking back, she can see there are a lot of things that aren’t in our handbook and it’s these things that have shaped the SBWGA and made it great.
Carolyn still favors her nickname, and I asked ‘Martini’ what she would like to say to our new members; “Enjoy each day. You’ll discover SaddleBrooke is unique. There’s a closeness you won’t find at public golf courses or country clubs. You’ll enlarge your circle of best friends when you spend four hours sharing the intimate details of your lives with your partners. Then, you share lunches, dinners, special projects, and perhaps vacations. Those are times I wouldn’t have missed for the world.”
Carolyn is the Personality Kid who continues to step in and do whatever needs to be done, whether it’s scoring, staffing the tournament check-in table—you name it—she’s happy to do it. She loves meeting new members and challenging herself to see if she remembers everyone’s name. Some of the younger members are truly surprised when she does.
From our Charity liaison: EMRGE has a special project. Since October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, they want to ‘Stuff the Bus’ with starting-over supplies for victims of domestic violence. On Friday, October 18, a Sun Tran bus will be parked at the Oro Valley Target Shopping Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., just waiting for your donations. They need everything, but a list of most important items is currently featured on the Emerge website, emergecenter.org. If you can’t make it to the bus, Karen Tulchinsky will be happy to take them for you. Just make sure they’re new and have sealed packaging. Here’s a thought. Why not ask your neighbors for donations at your next unit party?
And this final tidbit from our ‘IT’S A MATTER OF PERSPECTIVE’ reporter. Last month Judy, Molly and Geri played with a sophomore from Iron Ridge High School. The student noticed the logo on Judy’s cap and said, “Oh wow, Tucson Girls Golf! When I was young, I played with them.”
And that’s the way it is…