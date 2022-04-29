March is the month we celebrate our Club Champions. The Annual Club Championship Tournament is a low gross event divided into three age groups Club Championship, Seniors, and Legends. The winners were Helen Graham Club Champion, Takyeo Eakin Senior Champion and Helen Buhler Legends Champion, Awards were presented at the annual Club Championship party hosted by Christine Smith. The ladies received roses and a special tournament award provided by Sherry Fitzpatrick.

Flight winners were first place Crocus flight Becky Hubbard; first place Daffodil flight BJ Murray

Senior CC: First place Tulip flight Reenie Romey; first place Poppy flight Sally Drennen

Legends CC: First place Legends flight Ann Chatham. Other highlights of the tournament included a third day round of 81 by Debbie Green which included an eagle on SaddleBrooke #3 a and a personal best round of 82 by Sally Drennen.

Our relationship with our sponsors is valuable to our organization. April sponsors were Desert Wind Shutters/John White, Coyote Golf, Happy Saguaro Edgar Castillo, and Northridge Dental Dr. Todd Haft.

At the club championship party Sponsor Plaques of appreciation were given to Kathy Minx of Long Realty, Helen Graham of Long Realty, and Dede VanBooven-Crowder of Preventive Health Skin Care.

SBWGA-18 Welcomes new member Olga Lawrence. May you find new friendships and fun among the group.