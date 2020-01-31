Freezing temperatures weren’t an obstacle for our hardy – or crazy - SBWGA-18ers in January. I sincerely hope our weather is a smidge warmer by the time you read this. In truth, wearing three layers of clothing has improved my game. I can’t overswing, and my shots are straighter. Unfortunately, these wonderful improvements have not resulted in a lower score. If I take my gloves off to putt, my fingers become numb and I have no distance control. If I leave my gloves on, same problem. In each case, I usually end up with the dreaded ‘three putt’.
During our January meeting-day tournament, I wasn’t the only one with this putting affliction. Rumor has it that Brenda Brown holds the record for three putts since her second putt was often short by ONE inch. At least she can add. I gave our foursome a 69 on the ninth hole. Ah well, moving right along.
After the tournament we were rewarded with a delicious lunch, the first offered by our new Chef who was introduced to the membership by our president. Aaron Cady is more than a match for the challenges here in SaddleBrooke. Our meal of thinly sliced sirloin was grilled to perfection. And the Vegetarian portabella mushroom was superb.
The BEE CUZ WE CARE tournament was a huge success in December. Those who attended helped raise over seven thousand dollars for the Arizona Cancer Foundation. This will bring Ava’s dream closer to a reality. Her mother calls this dream, Ava’s Treehouse, a place for children to just be kids and forget about their illnesses. Way to go SaddleBrooke. As our President Shellie says, ‘YOU ROCK’.
And, kudos also for two of our own 18ers who ROCK, Nancy Huffman and her famous sidekick DeDe Crowder. This dynamic duo is building support for our organization that is unparalleled in our existence. And, they brought those supporters to our luncheon so we could thank them and present each with an appreciation certificate:
A major thankyou to our major supporter – John Hanson, the owner of Coyote Golf Cars is a rare gem.
Our Gold Sponsors are:
- First Inspection Services, owned by Tyler Morgan.
- Aim Mail Center, owned by Lana Baker. Once again, she put our handbooks together.
- Kathy Minx of Long Realty our supporter and our association’s Treasurer,
- Andy’s Irrigation is owned by Andy and Mitch McInnis,
- Fairway Cooling and Heating is owned by Brain McCulloch,
- American Family Insurance, Terry Korte, Agent Talev.
Our Silver Supporter is:
- Inspired Wellness, LLC, owned by Lisa Tallev
The sponsors donated raffle prizes, such as the 50.00 gift certificate donated by First Inspection Service, Inc., and won by Lois Lane!
Our membership showed their generosity this Christmas season, but we all know, the needs of our charities last all year long. In 2020, SBWGA-18’s charity donations will support YOTO— Youth On Their Own. This organization provides much needed services to children who don’t have the support of a parent or guardian. A representative of YOTO explained the tragic circumstances of many young boys and girls who, without this organization would not have the basics: food, shelter and support that they need to stay in school and graduate. Please look for the related articles in this and other community newspapers. In those articles you will read about two girls, Andria and Sue, two of many who are thriving today because of YOTO’s benefits.
Heather, the delegate from YOTO, came to our luncheon and told us about this worthwhile program. Established in 1986, YOTO was conceived to assist the children who have fallen through the cracks in our Social Services. YOTO provides support for students in grades six through 12, and sometimes beyond, so they can stay in school and graduate. Since their inception they have assisted over 20,000 youths at risk. Professional organizations add to this assistance by donating vision, dental and medical care services. In addition to monetary donations, Heather described the organization’s concept of the ‘Mini Mall’. Here participants can obtain various hygiene products, school supplies and an occasional healthy treat such as canned fruit.
Ann Chatham is at the helm of this year’s charity and is the liaison for YOTO. She has collected a cadre of volunteers and is happy to take any donations and answer your questions. Her number is in the book
And, drum roll please, we have new members!!
Connie Culley introduced her new sister member, Barb Verbus, Sharon Kreutzen introduced her sister member, Joan Chyall, Sally Drennan introduced her new member, Cathe Kropp, and Geri Sandilands introduced Kay Sullivan. Welcome all.
Congratulations to Marie Kahng, our most improved golfer for 2019. I’m sure she credits this improvement to doing the “P” thing. I’ve often seen her on the “P” range.
Kay McCollom gave us a little information about the new (for us) world handicapping system. Our president sent you all crib notes on how to post your scores to GHIN. The notes are available on the SBWGA-18 web site.
Once again, I am nagging you about our Eclectic event that goes on throughout the year. Pay your five dollars and keep a copy of your scores on Ace Day. At the end of the year, enter your lowest score for each hole on all three courses and note the date each score was made. The form is on our website. Is it fun? Yes. Are you disqualified if you miss a month? No, I missed two and still managed to eek out a second-place win.
I hope all you members picked up your handbook. You’re going to need it to keep track of all the events coming up. Be sure to sign up for the Three Jills and a Jack tournament on Tuesday, February 25. The Title this year is CLASH OR TRASH and with Darlene Warner and Sarah Ernst as chairs of this event, you know it’s gonna be crazy fun. The Club Championship starts in March. Kay Cruise volunteered her home once again for the Championship celebration party. It is, my dears, THE event of the season. And, I hope you’ve picked a partner for the Quail Classic. It’s just a couple months away.
The startling revelations uncovered by my crack investigative team, Scuffie and Chunkie will have to wait until next time. Until then, if you want to lower your score, don’t play on any days that end in ‘Y.’