Way back in February, SBWGA-18ers played their Three Jills and a Jack Tournament. I do believe it was the coldest day of the year. The temperature was in the 40’s— not too bad temperature-wise. However, the 20 to 25 mile-per-hour gusts turned the round into a true test of endurance for all. In spite of the ‘walk-in-freezer’ conditions, the contestants were smokin’ hot in their jazzy outfits. The theme, developed and chaired by Sarah Ernst, was CLASH FOR CASH. As you can see by the photos, some of us took this contest seriously.
I shouldn’t play favorites, but I think Donna Sehn blew the field away with her ensemble. The icing on her cake, “the Fascinator,” was a stroke of genius. Donna, you rock.
Chef Dave created a luncheon of warm comfort food that was greatly appreciated by the peoplecicles who came in from the cold. The pulled-pork sandwiches were just the right thing to get the blood going again and the vegetarian plate of grilled vegetables on quinoa was delicious.
Drum roll please: We have a plethora of Aces for February. We’ll start with our congratulations to Nancy Wiley for dunking her shot into the hole with a 9 iron on Thursday, February 27. SaddleBrooke #2 has been tamed again. Way to go, Nancy.
Congratulations to our pair of February Aces. Brenda Brown shot the best low gross of 83. Kudos to Cinda Haugsby who shot a low net of 62.
Yes, March roared in ‘Like a Lion’ with another cold playday on Tuesday, March 3. Members were grateful for Vice President Pam Brunelle’s choice of Italian lasagna for our luncheon. Everyone agreed it warmed where we needed it most. I heard the cannoli dessert was excellent as well. Score another bullseye for Pam’s theme, AROUND THE WORLD WITH FOOD.
If you missed the luncheon, you missed a great presentation by Lisa Talev. Lisa applies integrative massage that includes a myriad of therapies such as hot or cold stone therapy, deep tissue massage, and structural body work— just to name a few. Inspired Wellness is a unique approach to healthy living and I can’t wait to take advantage of her expertise.
President Shellie Pierce continues to astound. She’s committed to keeping the meetings short and keeping everyone on track and on target. Yet, she faces a formidable challenge with the World Handicap System. Some say the system is too complicated. Some members feel the system isn’t penile enough during stroke play. Perhaps it’s too early to pass judgement on a system that’s only three months old.
To learn more, I sent Ace detective Chunkie halfway around the world to Norway to interview a member of the Drammen Golf Club. Carol, said yes, the WHS is a little more complicated, but it is working well for their 74 member Women’s Club. It’s amazing how much thought and how many countries were involved in creating this system. It was developed with several goals in mind. One is to return the game to a four-hour round instead of five and even five and a half hour rounds. This is an admirable goal. Another goal is to make the system uniform, no matter where you play. Carol, a Drammen ladies club member, plays in France as well as Norway, so, with one system it’s easy to post her scores. And, perhaps the most important goal is to grow the game. When more people play, we all win.
Keep those cards and letter coming in folks. Next month I’ll fill you in on President Shellie’s Town Hall Meeting. One final tip; It’s a good idea to count your clubs occasionally. My partner thought she lost her 9 iron. It was in my bag.