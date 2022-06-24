Each year, the SBWGA-18 Golf Association serves the community by collaborating with a chosen charity. This year, they have chosen Pinal County CASA for its charitable focus in 2022.

“CASA of Pinal County is affiliated with CASA of Arizona and the National CASA Association which is a network of almost 1,000 programs that are recruiting, training and supporting volunteers to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtroom and other settings. The program has been in existence since 1989 as part of Pinal County Superior Court.”

SBGWA-18 members support the program with cash donations collected at their monthly luncheons. In addition to supporting CASA with cash to assist their efforts for children in foster care, the SBGA regularly collects books to be distributed to children in the foster care system. By providing two copies of a book to a child and parent who are separated by court order, they can read together during in-person or telephone visits. The books give them something special to share and have common grounds for discussion while they heal. SBWGA is proud to help families rebuild through sharing books. If you would like to donate books to CASA, there is a collection box in the HOA-1 clubhouse outside the Proshop on the bench adjacent to the restrooms. Any Saddlebrooke resident may contribute to the book collection.

So far in 2022, $690 in cash donations have been collected from members to help support CASA along with countless children’s books. This is another great example of how residents reach out to the community in both financial donation and tangible gifts.

New SBWGA member Ruth Irving is originally from Wisconsin but has lived the past 40-years in Gilroy, California, the garlic capital of the world. Ruth was a middle school art teacher in Gilroy and won the Garlic Festival poster contest twice. Ruth and Jerry rented out their SaddleBrooke house until recently and they are looking forward to spending more time here but will be sharing their time between SaddleBrooke and Gilroy.

Ruth enjoys tennis, painting, reading, and playing all kinds of cards in addition to golfing. Welcome to SaddleBrooke and SBWGA, Ruth.

