On Tuesday, December 7 the SBWGA 18 ladies held their annual Christmas Celebration. It started with a golf event “Beat the Pro and President” in which two person teams attempted to score better than the Pro Jane Chanik and President Carol Bidwell. The Pro and President Team scored a net 69 and the team of Nancy Wylie and Bette Wald scored a net 61 for first place. Twenty teams bettered the Pro and President score and won “I Beat the Pro” pins as well as pro shop money.
Sandra Murray won closest to the pin on Tucson #8, landing 16-feet, 3.5-inches from the pin. Closest to the pin was sponsored by Coyote Golf Cars.
At the business meeting following golf 17 past presidents were honored and given a yellow rose in appreciation of their commitment to the organization over the years. Their wisdom and leadership have helped make SBWGA-18 what it is today. Past Presidents recognized were Venetia Lewis, Sherry Fitzpatrick, Bobbie Manges, Faye Steele, Karen Haddock, Gail Plimpton, Ann Chatham, Bevin Wagner, Geri Sandilands, Reenie Romey, Nancy Wylie, Debra Finn, Brenda Brown Kerry Wolfe, Sandy Collins, Karen Vanderjagt, and Sheila Clarkin.
The Low Net and Low Gross Ace of Aces awards were presented to two outstanding golfers. Seventeen golfers competed in November for the titles. Margie Buhler was Low Net winner with a net score of 74. Helen Graham was Low Gross winner with a gross score of 80.
We now enter the New Year in anticipation of a great year ahead.