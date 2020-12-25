when Annika Sorenstam was playing competitive golf, she was interviewed many times on television. I found one interview particularly memorable. The interviewer commented on how straight her shots were.
“Yes, I like to hit them straight,” Annika said.
The interviewer persisted. “Let’s say one of your drives lands in the rough. What would your preferred shot shape be to recover? Would you fade the ball? Or cut it?”
Annika smiled. “I’d hit it straighter.”
Most of the members of SBWGA-18 seem to be taking Annika’s advice, including Eila Sallaberry, who is the latest of our members to shoot a hole-in-one on Saturday, November 7 on the par three Catalina 8 with a 9 iron. Witnesses were Brenda Brown and Gail Plimpton.
As of this writing, the other members with holes-in-one during 2020 are: Maire Ryan on Sunday, October 25 at SaddleBrooke 2; Takeyo Eakin on Friday, June 19 at Tucson 8; Christine Smith on Friday, May 15 at Catalina 8; Joan Chyall on Sunday, April 26 at Catalina 6; Eleanor Kehlenbeck on Tuesday, March 31 at Catalina 8; Patty Mawe on Tuesday, March 10 at Catalina 6; Nancy Wyllie on Thursday, February 27 at SaddleBrooke 2; and Lee Belt on Tuesday, February 11 at SaddleBrooke 2.
On Tuesday, November 3, our Play Day Committee incorporated a partner Shambles Game, in which everyone tees off, the best drive in each two-person team being selected. From there, everyone plays their own ball into the hole. The best net score from each team is recorded. First Place winners in the three flights were: Flight 1: Tied - Lisa Graff/Jean Molitor and Debbie Green/Barb Verbus with a 61; Flight 2: Christine Smith/Venetia Lewis with a 59; and Flight 3: Linda Burnham/Patty Mawe with a 61. Our newest member Kass Liefke won closest to the pin on Tucson #8 (7 feet).
Southern District Women’s Golf Association is an optional low-fee membership open to our members. SDWGA holds tournaments throughout Southern Arizona and some are even conducted through members’ home clubs. One such event is called the Telegraph Tournament, which was played concurrently with ACE Day on November 10th. Winners of this net score event were: Flight 1: Tied for first- Ret Convey and Lisa Graff; Flight 2: Bonnie Westra; Flight 3: Gail Plimpton; and Flight 4: Maggie Falconer.
Our Tuesday Play Day Chair, Nancy Sartor, and her Committee skillfully have overcome all of the challenges presented by the pandemic to SBWGA-18’s planned schedule. Kudos to Nancy and to the members of the Tuesday Play Day Committee!
A unique partners game was chosen for the first day of December. Our SBWGA-18 President Carol Bidwell partnered with Jane Chanik, Assistant Golf and Teaching Pro, and they played to a net score of 70. The rest of the field were partnered and tried to “Beat the Pro and The President.” Those lucky partners beating the net score of 70 were: Lee Anne McClelland with Geri Sandilands (62); Kay McCollom with Barbara Katz (63); BJ Murray with Nancy Huffman (63); Ellen Avenoso with Judy Briney (64); Cleo Fazzino with Bette Wald (65); Eleanor Kehlenbeck with Shirley Samlaska (65); Brenda Brown with Judy Melo (65); C.J. Johnson with Bonnie Westra (65); Joan Chyall with Carol Frizzell (65); Sylvia Kastelic with Lisa Graff (65); Nancy Sartor with Mary Ribacchi (66); Cathe Kropp with Sherry Fitzpatrick (66); Jacquie Christiansen with Gail Plimpton (66); Kathy DeMerritt with Ann Running (66); Takeyo Eakin with Becky Hubbard (66); Jan Kreis with Patty Mawe (67); Sandra Murray with Ann Chatham (67); Debra Ousley with Kay Kunze (67); Venetia Lewis with Linda Watkins (67); Karen Vander Jagt with Karen Tulchinsky (68); Sarah Earnest with Marie Kahng (69); Karen Haddock with Gail Fosmire (69).
Closest to the Pin winners on Tuesday, December 1 were: Kay McCollom to 3 feet, 6 inches on SaddleBrooke 2; Karen Haddock to 4 feet on SaddleBrooke 6; Debra Ousley to 6 feet 4 inches on Tucson 2; and Ann Running to 4 feet 9 inches on Tucson 8.
Skin Games also came into play on Tuesday, December 1. A gross Birdie skin went to Debra Ousley on her 11th hole. Net Eagle skins went to Kay McCollom on her 3rd hole and a double eagle on her 18th hole; Linda Watkins on her first and 17th holes; Bette Wald on her 13th hole; Eleanor Kehlenbeck on her 5th hole; Judy Melo on her 9th hole; Barbara Katz on her 16th hole; and Joan Chyall on her 12th hole. Congratulations, Ladies.
“Field Day” was the name of the game for Tuesday, December 8. Payouts were given on Low Net by Flight and Low Gross by Tee Box and Flight. Flight 1 through 6 played the Red Tees and Flight 7 played the Red/Aqua Combo Tees. In Flight 1, Judy Melo took 1st in low gross; Becky Hubbard took 1st in net and Lee Anne McClelland tied with Takeyo Eakin for 2nd net. In Flight 2, Margie Buhler took 1st place gross; Joan Chyall took 1st in net and Ann Chatham took 2nd net. In Flight 3, Debra Sherman took first in gross; Maggie Falconer and Mary Floerke tied for first in low net. In Flight 4, Marie Kahng took first gross; Kay Cruise was first and BJ Murray szecond in net. In Flight 5, Linda Watkins took first gross; Audrey Costello took first in net, while three tied for second in net – Barbara Turriff, Kay McCollom and Jan Kreis. In Flight 6, Yolanda Niemann took first gross; Yvonne Lecornu took first net and Cathe Kropp and Doris Smith tied for second net. In the Red/Aqua flight, Margie Parolisi took 1st in gross.
December 2020 looks different this year. December is usually filled with planned festivities, many friends closely gathered together sharing laughs and memories. SBWGA-18 customarily celebrates the end of the year with a sit-down lunch, served by our dedicated and valued wait staff. We wear the colors of the season; some of us don reindeer ears and elf’s hats and necklaces of Christmas lights that alternately flicker. There was no joyous lunch in December 2020 and there were no monthly lunches at all since around March. We’ve all been very good getting through this year. Santa, are you listening? We hope that at some point in the coming year, the pandemic will subside and planned social events will again be part of our normal schedule. That’s what we want under our tree.
SBWGA-18 wishes everyone a very Happy Holiday season, a Happy New Year 2021 and that all your golf shots are straight—or straighter.
It’s time to tee up!