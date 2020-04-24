I hate the word ‘surreal’. Even so, it’s the perfect definition of 2020. Like me, there are many who would wish away the entire year. But, in spite of these turbulent times, we have many things to celebrate.
Congratulations to Lee Belt who scored an Ace on Tuesday, February 11. I know, I know, I congratulated her last month. But her photo didn’t appear in the paper. Lee used her 9 iron to hit the ball straight into the cup on SaddleBrooke #2. That’s pretty darn amazing, and it deserves recognition— again.
And the Aces keep rolling in. Patty Mawe scored a Hole-In-One on Wednesday, March 11 while playing Catalina #6. She used her #5 hybrid to drop it into the hole on a back right pin. She didn’t have the yardage, but I believe a back right pin is around 118 yards from the red tees. That’s something special, Patty!
If you lob your ball onto the middle the green on Catalina #6, it will roll right down to the blue flag. I know— I missed an Ace by a foot. We golfers know that making an Ace is a big deal. Less than 1.5 percent of golfers record a Hole-In-One each year. That percentage is small considering there are 37 million of us hacking up the fairways in the USA alone. The good news for everyone is – an Ace is scored every 3,500 rounds. Since I play an average of three rounds per week, I’m due to get one any day. That is, if I can keep Maire Ryan from getting my Ace. I checked the Internet. She’s had about 30 Aces. Don’t you just love the internet? You can find pretty near anything on-line. Of course, it’s a challenge to figure just how much of it is true.
Okay, moving on…
We’ve got several low gross and low net Ace winners to congratulate. The Ace-of-the-month game for January was played in February, due to it being inhumanly freezing weather in January, remember? Kudos to Connie Culley who scored a low net 68. Shawna Ianson came in with a low gross of 87. Their photos were left out of a previous publication as well.
I missed recognizing Shawna for her First-place finish in the Championship flight in our 2020 Club Championship way back in March. She scored a three-day total of 241, just four strokes behind our Grand Champion, Helen Graham.
I also missed Honoring Takeyo Eakin for her First-Place finish in the Club Championship Senior Flight #1. That was another close race. Our Senior Championship winner, Carolyn Bidwell, beat TK by one stroke. At the end of three days it was Carol 260, Takeyo 261. That’s some amazing play from Helen, Shawna, Carolyn, and Takeyo!!!
This news came in just before we went to press. Congratulations to our Ace Day winners for the month for March, Judy Melo and Judy Briney. On Tuesday, March 31 Judy M scored a Low Gross of 86 and Judy B carded a 67 Net.
And here’s more good news on our last Tuesday playday in March. Congratulations to Eleanor Kehlenbeck. She scored an Ace on #8 Catalina. This gal slammed a 9 iron and put it in the hole from 108 yards. And, we have the photo and witnesses to prove it. Great play Eleanor!
I am looking forward to some semblance of normal. The first thing I’m gonna do is call Inspired Wellness and book a Hot Stone Therapy massage from Lisa Talev.
The second thing I’m gonna do is find out what happened to those strange lights on #8 Tee on SaddleBrooke.
Until next time, remember; Waking-up in the morning is the first of many things to celebrate each day.