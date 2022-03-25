SBWGA-18 Welcomes new members: Theresa Holmes, Elaine Tewes, Donna Sehn, and Laura Ingold. May you find joy in the friendships you will make. Other new members will be featured next month.
At the March Luncheon meeting Molly Fullerton Assistant Golf Professional and Merchandise Manager previewed new fashions now available in the HOA1 Pro Shop. She shared the difficulties of getting merchandise shipped to us and the everchanging costs of merchandise and shipping. Despite these factors we always seem to have a great selection in the Pro Shop. Some of our very own golf members were models: Bette Wald, Jean Molitor, Jan Kreis, Kathleen Houser, and Mary Ribacchi.
Our relationship with our sponsors is valuable to our organization. At the March Luncheon a Sponsor Plaque was presented to Wendy Harn. Wendy is an estate planning and elder law attorney with Morris Hall Law Firm. Wendy talked about the importance of having an estate plan and updating it at least every two to three years. Thanks to Wendy for being a loyal sponsor.
A Hole In One was made on Saturday, February 19, by Shirley Hamann. She aced #2 on the SaddleBrooke Course using a 9-iron.