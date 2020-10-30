Election of a new Board of Directors for SBWGA-18 arrived early this year. After a summer and early fall headed by an Interim Board and greatly assisted by our PGA members, Troy Jewkes, Head Golf and Teaching Professional and Jane Chanik, Assistant Golf and Teaching Professional, SBWGA-18 returns to full form. Our new duly elected Board members are: Carol Bidwell, President; Ann Stonecipher, Vice President; Mary Ribacchi, Secretary; Cathe Kropp, Treasurer; Nancy Sartor, Tuesday Play-Day Chair; Reva Stolpe, Special Tournaments; Joan Chyall, Handicap Chair; and Christine Smith, Membership Chair.
With our three 9-hole courses in SaddleBrooke, Tucson and Catalina reopening from closures due to over seeding, the SBWGA-18 Tuesday Play Day Schedule also returns with regular Tuesday games selected by Nancy Sartor and the Tuesday Play Day Committee, comprised by Judy Fick at Nancy’s right-hand, Bonnie Westra and Jan Kreis.
The fall season opened on Tuesday, October 13 with a game called Ringer. Playing the SaddleBrooke 9 twice instead of the usual playing of two different 9-hole courses, players chose their best net scores for each hole, coming up with a best net 9-hole score. Among the many winners, first place winners from the various flights were:
- Flight 1 – Ret Convey and Nancy Sartor tied at net 33;
- Flight 2 – Marie Kahng at net 31;
- Flight 3 – Geri Conser at net 34;
- Flight 4 – Cathe Kropp at net 30.
Gross score winners from the Red Tees were Debbie Green and Sandra Murray tied at gross 39; from the Red/Aqua Tees, the winner was Nancy Wiley at gross 46. Closest to the pin on SaddleBrooke 2, which is the hole over the water that is easily seen from Ridgeview Boulevard, was Kay McCollom at a distance of only 11 inches.
Great playing, Ladies!!
Partners games, individual games, major tournaments and cartloads of fun await members of SBWGA-18.
It’s time to tee up!