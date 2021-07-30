Summers are for getting away. We get to see other destinations and, perhaps, experience other cultures. Our SBWGA-18 members are not immune to the allure of other places and other activities.
Two of our members travelled up to Montana, that beautiful state that borders Canada. Nancy Sartor, our Tuesday Pay Day Chair, rested easily, knowing that her able and talented Committee substituted in for those days she was away in Bigfork, Montana. Christine Smith tried out another of her talents— fishing. While enjoying 70-degree weather amid the serenity of beautiful mountains, she caught a lot of fish, including an 18-inch rainbow trout in the Bitterroot River.
Several of us played golf in far-flung states. Patty Mawe played Princeville Makai Golf Club on the northern coast of the Hawaiian Island of Kauai.
My husband and I played golf in Pebble Beach, California. The first day we played Spyglass Hill Golf Course, a lovely, challenging course that meandered from the seacoast to deep in the Monterrey pines. On the second day, we played Pebble Beach Golf Links, the iconic coastal course on the 17-mile Drive. I have two tips for others who play the course for the first time, as we did.
- TIP 1: Hire a caddie. We did. He or she will be invaluable. Atop the ocean-side cliff-holes, you can’t tell where the cliffs cut into the fairways. Approach distances are twice the length that they appear to the eye. Breaks on the greens, which are all small, are greater than you think. Caddies will help you with all of these points and more.
- TIP 2: Everything breaks toward the ocean.
Getaways are great. However, while some members are away, golf in SaddleBrooke continues.
Tuesday, June 22 was ACE Day. Reenie Romey attained the title of June’s Overall Gross ACE Winner with a gross score of 86. Marcia Keim was handily named June’s Overall Net ACE Winner with a net score of 66.
Flighted winners by tees on June’s ACE Day were: Red/Yellow Flight – Gross: 1 - Helen Graham, 79; 2 - Takeyo Eakin, 86; Net: 1 - Pam Bicknell, 71.
Red Flights: Flight #1- Gross: 1 - Maggie Falconer, 91; 2 - Geri Sandilands, 92; Net: 1 - Deb Fenton, 71; 2 – Bonnie Westra, 72. Flight #2 – Gross: 1- Ann Running, 92; 2 - Cleo Fazzino, 98; Net: 1 - Jo Ann Ellison, 71; 2 - Cathe Kropp, 74.
Red/Aqua Flight: Gross: 1 - Sally Drennen, 85; Net: 1 - Nancy Wyllie, 70.
Closest to the Pin on Catalina #6, sponsored by Big Bear Garage Door Services, locally owned and operated, went to Sharon Kreutzen, whose ball came to a rest 23-feet, three-inches from the hole. Congratulations to all our ACE Day winners!
On Thursday, June 29, a nifty little game called NET O.N.E.S. was played. Only net scores on all holes that begin with the letters O, N, E, S. (1, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 16, 17, 18) count. Flighted winners were:
Flight #1: 1 - Ginny Ford, 36; tied for 2nd at 39, Takeyo Eakin and Mary Ribacchi.
Flight #2: 1 - Pam Bicknell, 35; 2 - Marie Kahng, 37; 3 - Lynn Stewart, 39.
Flight #3: 1 - Karen Vander Jagt, 33; tied for 2nd at 35, Kathy DeMerritt and Deb Fenton.
Flight #4: 1 - Kay McCollom, 33; 2 - Patty Mawe, 35; 3 - Cleo Fazzino, 36.
Additional Gross Winners on 18 holes by Tee Box were won by the following: Red/Yellow – Sandra Murray, 83; Red – Eila Sallaberry, 82; Red/Aqua – Sally Drennen, 89.
Our sponsor, AIM Printing Center, which also handles business and personal mail services, awarded Closest to the Pin on Catalina #6 to Carol Bidwell, whose tee shot came to a stop at 10 feet, three-inches from the cup. Congratulations to the winners on June 29!
The “Red, White and Blue” come out in July for our Tuesday game closest to the 4th of July. On Tuesday, July 6, “Red, White and Blue” literally was the name of the four-person team game. Recorded scores for each team were three net best balls on holes with Red Pins, two net best balls on holes with White Pins and one net best ball on holes with Blue Pins.
Team winners were: First place: Sharon Kreutzen, Maggie Falconer, Reva Stolpe and Cathe Kropp with a score of 121.
Second place: Helen Graham, Joan Chyall, Kay McCollom and Karen Wendlandt with a score of 122.
Third place: Reenie Romey, Connie Culley, Cleo Fazzino and Yvonne Lecornu with a score of 124.
Fourth place: Eila Sallaberry, Pam Bicknell, Yolanda Niemann, and Vernie Tupa with a score of 127.
“Greenies,” selected by a hat draw from all those players whose tee shots remained on the green on Tucson #2, were awarded to Gail Fosmire, Barb Verbus and Deb Fenton.
Our sponsor, Andy's Irrigation, which installs and repairs irrigation systems, awarded Closest to the Pin to Helen Graham. Her drive landed 11 feet, three-inches from the cup on SaddleBrooke #6. Congratulations to our winners on Tuesday, July 6!
Games selected for play on the remaining Tuesdays in July are Pick Your Partner, Individual Ringer Game and, returning monthly, ACE Day.
Returning from vacation is as grand as the getaway. Routines are a part of our lives. They give us structure and purpose. And when a part of our routine is playing golf with SBWGA-18, we find friends, acquaintances and golfing partners. Some of us may even entertain the thought, “Where can I go, so that I can return to SaddleBrooke?” That’s when you know…
It’s time to time up!