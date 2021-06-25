It’s getting hot out there. It’s the dog days of summer. Saturday, July 3 through Wednesday, August 11 is the hottest and muggiest time of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Upon doing a little research, I learned that the phrase, “dog days of summer”, comes from the ancient Romans, who referenced a yearly celestial happening: the sun enters the area in the universe where shines the brightest star, Sirius. The Dog Star Sirius is part of the constellation Canis Major, the Greater Dog. In conjunction with the sun’s traverse, the earth tilts, creating a more direct angle of the sun’s rays for a greater stretch of the day; hence— longer, hotter days.
“Dog Days” means something quite different to one of SBWGA-18’s members, Kass Liefke. For Kass, dog days are not limited to a mere 20 days of the year, but stretch throughout the entire year. For the last ten years, Kass’s best friend and constant companion has been her service dog, Baxter. When she began having seizures due to multiple sclerosis, she and her husband signed up on a Redmond, Oregon breeder’s waiting list for a trained dog. Since birth, Baxter has been earmarked to be a seizure alert dog. The breeder slept on the floor with Baxter as a newborn pup and trained him for two-and-a-half years prior to matching him up with Kass.
The training did not stop there. Once Kass and Baxter paired up, she was instructed to lie on the floor and simulate a seizure. Baxter’s trained reaction was to create a commotion and go get someone. As part of their training together, Kass exposed Baxter to elevators, shopping malls, loud construction sites, all manner of noises and vehicles. In Vancouver, Macy’s opened its doors to a number of paired owners and service dogs. The pairs walked through the entire store, then turned the dogs loose. At the command of “Come, Jackets,” Baxter found Kass immediately.
Kass swears by Baxter. “He’s the smartest dog I’ve ever had. He’s saved my life several times.” Litter box trained, Baxter stays in her hotel room with no worries and, having a Department of Transportation number, flies in the airplane cabin with her. He must be in constant eyesight with Kass. Although not necessarily trained to detect symptoms of a seizure prior to its occurrence, Baxter has that talent.
Baxter’s breed is Havanese, a companion dog with an affectionate nature originating in the 1500’s in Cuba. He is adorable, but don’t pet him. He’s always on duty, even when riding in the golf cart with Kass. During her round of golf with SBWGA-18, Kass parks on the cart path, making certain that Baxter has a clear nine of sight to her. The Pro Shop knows all about Baxter and has a copy of his papers on file. He wears a service harness on which the emergency number is etched. This “Four Paws on the Ground” cutie gives “Dog Days” a completely different meaning, one that means life itself to Kass.
On Monday, May 10 and Tuesday, May 11, quite a few of our SBWGA-18 golfers participated in a Southern District tournament held at Oro Valley Country Club. Those who played were Patty Mawe, Bonnie Westra, Lee Anne McClelland, Joan Chyall, Cathe Kropp, Kay McCollum and Jan Kreis, the last two winning 2nd low net in their flight. Congratulations!
Our regular Tuesday Play Day game on Tuesday, May 18 was played among four-person teams. On holes 1-6, one Best Net Ball was recorded, on holes 7-12, two Best Net Balls and, on holes 13-18, one Best Net Ball. That all added up to some low scores. Four teams in Flight 1 all tied for 1st Place, each team with a combined net score of 83: Ann Chatham, Sarah Earnest, Shirley Hamann and Barbara Turriff; Marsha Camp, Marie Kahng, a blind draw and Mary Ribacchi; Judy Briney, Sylvia Kastelic, Lee Anne McClelland and Sandra Murray; and Kathy DeMerritt, Roxann Hanson, Eila Sallaberry and Bonnie Stutzman. Winners in Flight 2 were also tightly bunched. Two teams tied for 1st Place, each team with a combined net score of 78: Joan Chyall, Deb Fenton, Becky Hubbard and Cathe Kropp; and Margie Buhler, Deb Finn, Yvonne LeCornu and Vernie Tupa. In 3rd Place was the team of Jan Bukes, Cleo Fazzino, Jacquie Christensen and Kathleen Houser, with a combined net score of 83.
Happy Saguaro, which sells Southwest art and deco pieces created by local artisans, sponsored the Closest to the Pin award on SaddleBrooke #6, which was won by Cathe Kropp, whose ball came to rest a very close two-feet, two-inches away from the hole. Congratulations to all of these winners on Tuesday, May 18.
On Monday, May 24, Kachina Dolls travelled down to Sewailo Golf Club. Given that this is where the UA Varsity Men’s Golf Team practices, one knows it is not an easy course. Sixteen SBWGA-18 members played and six came away winners. Playing in the foursome that placed second: Joan Chyall and Christine Smith; in the fourth place foursome: Sharon Kreutzen and Sally Drennen; and in the fifth place foursome: Deb Fenton and Eila Sallaberry. Congratulations!
Our entire Board of Directors, starting with our President, Carol Bidwell, and continuing on throughout the slate, has done an exception job this year. Our Tuesday Play Day Chair, Nancy Sartor, and her entire team week after week schedule interesting and challenging games. Thank you!
The latest example of the Tuesday Play Day Team’s innovative games was that on Tuesday, May 25, on which only the scores on par 3’s and par 5’s were added together for each player’s game score. Overall gross winners by flight were: on the Red/Yellow tees – Helen Graham, 76; Red tees – Sandi Chester, 82; Red/Aqua tees – Sally Drennen and Gail Plimpton tied with a score of 94.
Net winners on May 25 by Flight, #1: 1st - Deb Finn, 33; 2nd – Lee Anne McClelland, 37; and tied for 3rd – Takeyo Eakin and Ann Chatham, 38. #2: 1st - Eila Sallaberry, 33; and tied for 2nd – Margie Buhler and Pam Bicknell, 34. #3: 1st – Karen Haddock and Sarah Earnest tied at 35; and tied for 3rd were Joan Chyall and Marie Kahng at 36. #4: 1st – Debbie Rue, 30; 2nd – Deb Fenton, 33; and tied for 3rd were Jo Ann Ellison, Sherry Fitzpatrick and Geri Conser, all at 36. #5: 1st – Nancy Wyllie, 34; 2nd – Yolanda Niemann, 35; 3rd – Karen Vander Jagt, 36. #6: Judy Schilling and Patty Mawe tied for 1st at 33; 3rd - Cathe Kropp, 34.
First Inspection Service, Inc., a pest control company, sponsored the Closest to the Pin award on Catalina #6, won by Linda Watkins. Her golf ball stopped only 8 feet, 7 inches away from the hole. Congratulations to all these winners!
Based on net scores, Stableford points are accumulated in the following manner: 0 for double bogey or worse, one point for bogey, two for par and tgree for eagle. One has to reverse one’s perception of scoring. In Stableford, the higher the score, the better.
Our game held on Tuesday, June 1 was Individual Stableford, resulting in the following scores by Flight.
- #1: First – Deb Finn, 39; second- Helen Graham, 36; and tied for third were Mary Ribacchi and Brenda Brown at 31.
- #2: First – Gail Plimpton, 37; second - Jacquie Christensen, 34; third - Geri Sandilands, 33.
- #3: First – Sally Drennen, 39; seond – Marie Kahng, 36; tied for third, all at 33 - Pam Bicknell, Deb Fenton and Bonnie Westra.
- #4: First – Mary Floerke, 40; second - Geri Conser, 38; third – Kathy DeMerritt, 36.
- #5: First – Nancy Wyllie, 36; second – Kay Sullivan, 33; third – Jo Ann Ellison, 32.
- #6: Tied for First - Karen Wendlandt and Marcia Keim, both at 34; third – Patty Mawe, 32.
Fairway Cooling & Heating sponsored the Closest to the Pin prized on Tucson #2, won by Sandra Murray, her ball rolling up to 10-feet, nine-inches of the hole. Greenies awarded on SaddleBrooke #6 went to Francie Entz, Mary Floerke and Kathy DeMerritt. Congratulations to all of these winners!
Don’t let the Dog Days of Summer get you down. Stay hydrated. Put on enough sunscreen. Perhaps take a wet towel and place it around your neck. And look out for one another on the golf course, just as Baxter always has his eye on Kass. What a great dog!
It’s time to tee up!