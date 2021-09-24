Labor Day Weekend 2021 was a television-watching marathon for golfers. This year not only did the PGA FedEx Cup Championship come to a rousing finish, but the Solheim Cup, in which American women golfers rival against European women golfers every two years, played out in Toledo, Ohio. Unfortunately for the American team, the European lady golfers won. However, when one plays golf outside in the wonders of nature, are there really any losers?
On Tuesday, August 31, a pick-your-partner day, the game was net Team Stableford. SBWGA-18 winners accumulate the most points in the following method: 1 point for a net bogey, 2 points for a net par, 3 points for a net birdie, and 4 points for a net eagle.
Flight 1: first – Ann Stonecipher/Margie Buhler, 45 points; tied for second – Marie Kahng/Deb Fenton and Nancy Huffman/Connie Cully, both teams 44 points; fourth – Geri Sandilands/Becky Hubbard, 42 points.
Flight 2: first – Barb Verbus/Nancy Wyllie, 42 points; second – Vernie Tupa/Eila Sallaberry, 41 points; tied for third – Reva Stolpe/Judy Schilling and Shirley Hamann/Kathleen Houser, both teams 40 points.
Creative Smiles Dentistry, Jeannie Ju, DDS, sponsored Closest to the Pin on Catalina #3. Deb Fenton was all smiles when her ball stopped 4 feet from the cup and claimed the prize. Congratulations for all the winners of Tuesday, August 31!
Over the Labor Day Weekend, monsoon storms swept through most of the state. Turbulent weather affected golf at The Lost Gold Course at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club, designed by Jack Nicklaus and his son. Seven SBWGA-18 members travelled up to the Phoenix area to play in the Senior Women’s AGA Tournament. Over the three-day event, they experienced triumphs and a few trying moments. The Lost Gold Course has a slope of 140 and a rating of 74— a very tough course that stretched out to 5,877 yards for the Championship Flight and to 5,373 yards for all other flights (the Field). Arroyos abound on the course. Rain affected putting speeds, which varied hole by hole.
However, in the end, our seven ladies— the largest turnout from any Arizona club— persevered, playing hard and making an extremely good showing. In the Super Seniors Flight, Cathe Kropp came in sixth. Takeyo Eakin won second low net in the Masters Flight. In the Legends Flight, Gail Plimpton won second low net, and Joan Chyall won third low net. Helen Graham and Sandra Murray represented SaddleBrooke in the Championship Division.
Additional awards for the Field included: Mary Lou Sauer Memorial Trophy— Cathe Kropp & Gail Plimpton were the third-place team; Legends/Master Gross Championship— Takeyo Eakin 4th, Sharon Kreutzen 5th, Joan Chyall 7th, and Gail Plimpton 9th. Legends/ Masters Net Championship— Takeyo Eakin 3rd, Gail Plimpton 5th, Joan Chyall 7th, and Sharon Kreutzen 10th; Dr. Ann Pitman Memorial Trophy— Cathe Kropp and Frieda Gutshall from the Gallery were the second-place team; Mo Cruikshank Memorial Trophy - Helen Graham and Sandra Murray were the second-place team in the Championship Flight.
Terrific play and outcome, Ladies, on a very difficult course and during unsettled weather. Congratulations!
Tuesday, September 7, the day after Labor Day, dawned with fair weather, perfect for the day’s Pick Your Partner – Team Net Best Ball.
The winners were:
Flight 1: first - Maggie Falconer and Sharon Kreutzen, net 68; second – Brenda Brown and Connie Culley, net 69; tied for third with net 70, Ann Chatham/Sandra Murray and Carol Bidwell/Lisa Graff.
Flight 2: first – Peggy Bakos and Sally Drennen, net 65; second – Gail Plimpton and Geri Sandilands, net 67; third – Cleo Fazzino and Tina Gruner, net 68.
Flight 3: first – Janet Robinson and Doris Smith, net 66; tied for second with net 68 – Barb Verbus/Linda Watkins and Judy Schilling/Lynn Stewart.
Kathy Minx of Long Realty sponsored Closest to the Pin on SaddleBrooke #6, which Connie Culley secured with her tee shot that wound up only 10 feet, 4 inches from the cup. Congratulations to all the winners on Tuesday, September 7!
After the game and over lunch in The Vistas, Carol Bidwell, President of the SBWGA-18 Board, called to order the September General Meeting, the first since our summer meeting hiatus that began after last May’s meeting. Carol then turned the microphone over to others for their committee news. Pam Bicknell and Sarah Earnest presented AZ Golf Certificates to Geri Sandilands and Darlene Warner in honor of their recent Holes-in-One. Deb Fenton received a Break 90 pin. She recently smashed 90 with a gross score of 81.
Reva Stolpe reminded our members of upcoming special events: on Monday, September 13 is the Mid-Summer Classic that pits SaddleBrooke Men’s Golf Association members with SBWGA-18 members; on Tuesday, September 21, LAGOS, a 9-hole event, partners SBWGA-18 with the Niner’s, who host this year. And on Tuesday, Tuesday, November 16 and Thursday, November 18, SBWGA-18’s version of the Solheim Cup will be contested.
Christine Smith announced the names of all 13 new members having joined or re-joined SBWGA-18 this year, including our newest member, Janet Robinson. This past June, Janet retired after 49-years in education, which included being a Superintendent of Schools in Newtown, Connecticut, the location of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Due to that tragic experience, she is involved with a crisis management team for schools impacted by crisis. Welcome, new and returning members!
Ann Chatham and Geri Sandilands spoke of the ongoing needs of the young people who are assisted by Youth On Their Own. Clothing, hygienic products, and other needed items were mentioned that our members might donate to YOTO in the upcoming weeks.
Carol Bidwell thanked our members for continuing their support of the Ironwood Girls Golf Team, which recently played a game with a number of our members at our course.
Our members who lunched enjoyed a delicious salad topped with pieces of roast beef and a brownie with ice cream for dessert— all served quickly by our wait staff in The Vistas Dining Room with their usual expertise. We are lucky to have such a terrific staff at SaddleBrooke, starting with the front office; to dining; to maintenance; and, of course, to our Golf Staff— Mike Roddy, Director of Golf and Grounds; Jane Chanik, PGA-Head Golf Professional; Molly Fullerton, PGA - our new Assistant Golf Professional; Jay Synkelma, PGA— Teaching Professional; all Pro Shop employees; and, last, but not least, our SBWGA-18 Board of Directors and Committee Members. We give them a big Thank You!
However one has labored in the world of business and education, golf seems to bind us all together as aficionados of the game. Remember, it’s not who wins or loses. It’s how you play the game.
It’s time to tee up!