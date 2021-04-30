Running for the Roses over the oval tracks of the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes has been a springtime tradition for a 146-years and makes the Triple Crown the most coveted award in horse racing. This year SBWGA-18 just might have started its own tradition. Not just one, not just two, but three major golf tournaments were contested simultaneously. Originally planned for three days, the fickle winds of winter gave a last blast on Tuesday, March 16, closing the courses with snow. Compressed into two days of competition, the 2021 Three Races for the Roses came out of the starting gate on Thursday, March 18, and made the final turn on Tuesday, March 23.
Running neck and neck, down the stretch of fairways our players came. Jockeying for better positions over the three courses of SaddleBrooke Golf Club, all the SBWGA-18 competitors reached the finish line in grand style, but only three were awarded roses: Red Roses for the 2021 Club Champion, Helen Graham with a gross score of 162; Pink Roses for the 2021 Senior Club Champion, Lee Anne McClelland with a gross score of 176; and Yellow Roses for the 2021 Cactus Classic Champion, BJ Murray with a net score of 138.
Other winners by flight in the Club Championship, a gross score tournament, were: Crimson Rose Flight first place: Judy Melo with a total gross score of 169; second place: Molly Fullerton in a card-off with a total gross score of 170; third place: Becky Hubbard with a total gross score of 170. Coral Rose Flight first place: Sarah Earnest with a total gross score of 182; second place: Pam Bicknell with a total gross score of 183; third place: Kathleen Houser in a card-off with a total gross score of 185. Tahitian Sunset Rose Flight first place: BJ Murray with a total gross score of 187; second place: Cinda Haugsby with a total gross score of 196; third place: Barb Katz with a total gross score of 198.
Other winners by flight in the Senior Club Championship, a gross score tournament, were: Peach Rose Flight first place: Geri Sandilands with a total gross score of 179; second place: Reenie Romey with a total gross score of 181; third place: Takeyo Eakin with a total gross score of 182. Apricot Rose Flight first place: Ann Stonecipher in a card-off with a total gross score of 191; second place: Audrey Costello with a total gross score of 191; third place: Nancy Huffman in a card-off with a total gross score of 192. Peach Rose Flight first place: Kay McCollom in a card-off with a total gross score of 200; second place: Ellen Avenoso with a total gross score of 200; third place: Christine Smith with a total gross score of 203.
Other winners by flight in the Cactus Classic, a net score tournament, were: Moon Cactus Flight first place: Judy Melo with a total net score of 146; second place: Mary Ribacchi with a total net score of 149; third place: Debbie Green with a total net score of 152. Bunny Ear Cactus Flight first place: Becky Hubbard with a total net score of 143; second place: Lisa Graff with a total net score of 144; third place: Debra Finn with a total net score of 149. Sand Dollar Flight first place: Sarah Earnest with a total net score of 139; second place: Geri Sandilands with a total net score of 142; third place: Kathleen Houser in a card-off with a total net score of 146. “Old Lady” Cactus Flight first place: Audrey Costello with a total net score of 144; second place: Nancy Huffman in a card-off with a total net score of 145; third place: Sally Drennen with a total net score of 145. Pincushion Cactus Flight first place: Kay McCollom in a card-off with a total net score of 146; second place: Eleanor Kehlenbeck with a total net score of 146; third place: Ellen Avenoso with a total net score of 147. Feather Cactus Flight first place: Susan Sterling with a total net score of 139; second place: Barb Katz with a total net score of 142; third place: Patty Mawe with a total net score of 143.
Congratulations to the overall Champions and all the Flight Winners and, most particularly, to the Tournaments’ Chairs, Christine Smith and Sandy Collins, for executing this flawless Races for the Roses.
Our League thanks Bob Koblewski for his photos of our 2021 Champions among previous winners of the tournaments. Most of the photographs that accompany our articles are taken by Angie Denahan, a member of SBWGA-18. We thank her for beautiful pictures and for finding the time to rein in our winners for their photo-shoot. Thank you, Angie!
Youth On Their Own (YOTO) has been the designated charity for SBWGA-18 for the years 2020 and 2021. In return for the League’s outstanding response, led by Ann Chatham’s efforts, and over all other organizations and business corporations that donate to this charity, YOTO named SBWGA-18 the “Volunteer Group for the Year 2020.”
“This mission touched the hearts of our members,” Ann explained. Members have volunteered time; monetary donations, some of which were matched; donated about 2,000 socks; and sent birthday cards to these youths. Ann spearheaded multiple food drives, buying carloads of items from Costco and delivering them to YOTO. Ann’s and our League’s efforts resulted in about a once a month donation to help these kids and teens. Some of our members volunteered to work down at YOTO’s store, where the kids are provided with backpacks filled with the children’s selectively added items. Some of these young people literally live out of those backpacks.
Helping about 1,000 students throughout the Tucson area, YOTO insists upon one thing: that each student be responsible and keep their GPA’s up to graduate. Schools in the area know who are helped by YOTO and reveal to the charity the children’s grade cards.
Our members help these children maintain a safe path to a successful and fulfilling adulthood. This honor from a charity to its donor SBWGA-18 is richly deserved. Thank you, Members of SBWGA-18, and especially to Ann Chatham, who led the way.
Kachina has been rejuvenated this past year or two under the leadership of our own Sandra Murray. As President of Kachina—more familiarly known as Kachina Dolls— Sandra has embraced more and more special events in addition to the outings at our extended “sister” Kachina courses. The latest of these special events occurred at Oro Valley Country Club on Monday, March 29. Twenty-eight players from SBWGA-18 and the Niner’s played the long, challenging fairways lined with many trees, punishing roughs and quite a few bunkers. Those of our players coming away winners were: Sharon Kreutzen and Joan Chyall in the first place foursome; Francie Entz and Gail Fosmire in the third place foursome; Sandra Murray in the fourth place foursome; and Jane Limoges and Cathe Kropp in the sixth place foursome. Congratulations, Ladies.
ACE Day arrived on Tuesday, March 30. The March Overall Gross Winner was Judy Melo and the March Overall Net Winner was Yvonne Lecornu. Red/Yellow Flight winners were Gross: first, Helen Graham; second, Reenie Romey; Red/Yellow Net Winner: Deb Finn. From the Red Tees, flight winners were: first Flight Gross: first, Eila Sallaberry; second, Deb Ousley; first flight net: tied for first, Maggie Falconer and Judy Briney; second Flight Gross: first, Barb Verbus; tied for second, CJ Johnson and Carol Frizzell; second flight net: first, Venetia Lewis; tied for second, Marie Kahng and Sarah Earnest; third Flight Gross: first, Gail Fosmire; second, Geri Conser; third flight net: first, Marsha Camp; tied for second, Joan Chyall and Cacilia Hauth; fourth flight gross: first, Kay McCollom; second, Chris Crum; fourth flight net: first, Audrey Costello; second, Eleanor Kehlenbeck; fifth flight gross: first, Kay Sullivan; second, Marcia Keim; fifth flight net: first, Barbro Sultan; second, Cathe Kropp.
Red/Aqua Flight winners were Gross: First, Lynn Stewart; Second, Nancy Wyllie; Net: tied for first: BJ Murray and Sylvia Kastelic. Closest to the Pin award on Tucson #2 went to BJ Murray, whose ball rested only four-feet, six-inches away from the hole. Our newest sponsor, Wendy W. Harn, attorney and partner at Morris Hall PLLC, donated that award and introduced herself to all of our members in the Computer Room, where she brought along golf towels, golf balls, and little boxes of chocolate Easter eggs. Thank you, Wendy.
On Tuesday, April 6, the first Tuesday Play Day of the month, Nassau was the game, which rewards the best Front Nine score, the best Back Nine score and the best Total 18 hole score. For those of us who sometimes play a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde game with a bad nine holes preceded or followed by a good nine holes, this game is welcome news. Gross Score winners were: from the Red/Yellow Tee, Helen Graham with a gross score of 78; from the Red Tee, Geri Sandilands with a gross score of 85; and from the Red/Aqua Tee, tied for first were BJ Murray and Lynn Stewart, both with a gross score of 89.
Nassau Net winners from the Red Flights were:
- Flight 1 – Front, Ginny Ford; Back, Carol Bidwell; Total, Debbie Green.
- Flight 2 – Front, Sally Drennen; Back, Barb Verbus; Tied for Total, Judy Briney and Kathleen Houser.
- Flight 3 – Front, Karen Haddock; Back, Venetia Lewis; Total, Suzanne Griffith.
- Flight 4 – Front, Kay McCollom; Back, Tina Gruner; Total, Sherry Fitzpatrick.
- Flight 5 – Front, Peggy Bakos; Back, Kay Sullivan; Total, Karen Wendlandt.
- Flight 6 – Front, Jan Bukes; Back, Susan Sterling; Total, Vernie Tupa.
Helen Graham won the Closest to the Pin award on Catalina #6 for settling her tee-shot only five-feet, 11-inches away from the cup. Our sponsor J S Designs LLC owned by Jo Sauvageau donated this award. Thank you!
Our League also greets another new member, Olga Lawrence. Welcome!
Upcoming from our Tuesday Play Day Committee, headed by Nancy Sartor, are more new, fresh and innovative ideas for our members. This Committee, comprised of Judy Fick, Bonnie Westra, Jan Kreis, Geri Sandilands and Francie Entz, is doing an outstanding job. Thank you, Ladies.
The inaugural Member/Member Special Tournament, also known as “Tiempo de Fiesta,” is two-day competition on Monday, April 12 and Tuesday, April 13, in which the best net ball of each two-person team is recorded on every hole on the first day and on the second day in an eclectic, the teams try to better their scores using the same format. We look forward to that.
Many of us believe it is truly “time to party” with an assembly of golf friends around a dining table. For a certainty, roses in great quantities and in every color should be the centerpiece.
It’s time to tee up!