Meet your new Board Members for 2022 led by Anne Stonecipher President and Carol Bidwell Advisor. They were installed at the December meeting. An exciting year of Tuesday Play and Special Tournaments is planned for 2022. They need you as members to support their planning by either volunteering and/or participating.
At the January Business meeting representatives from CASA of Pinal County Michelle Tarango and Amanda Lairmore visited and shared information about the work and mission of CASA. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates and is a vital arm of the juvenile justice system in Pinal County. This organization is the chosen charity for the SBWGA-18 in the year 2022. They need monetary donations as well as volunteer time.
Since December three of our members have carded Hole in Ones. JoAnn Elllison Thursday, December 21 on Catalina # 8 using a 6 Hybrid. Maire Ryan Saturday, January 8 Tucson #8 using a 5 hybrid Her third hole in one on this hole. Carol Bidwell Thursday, January 13 Catalina #6 using a 9 iron. Congratulations, ladies!!
A great year of golf is made possible by our sponsors who support and donate to SBWGA-18 as well as sponsor pin prizes each week during regular play day. January Sponsors were Desert Wind Shutters/John White, Preventive Health and Skin Care/Dede VanBooven Crowder, Wendy Harn/Morris Hall, & Helen Graham/Long Realty.
February Sponsors will be Fairway Cooling & Heating, Kathy Minx Long Realty, First Inspection, and Oro Valley Eye Care.
SBWGA-18 is grateful to Nancy Huffman & Dede Crowder for finding and making our sponsors well known to the group.
Tuesday, February 1 was the conclusion of the annual President’s Cup Tournament. This is a match play event. Thirty-two players qualified for the event on Tuesday, January 11 and matches were played Thursday, January 20 through Thursday, February 1. Carol Bidwell was the President’s Cup champion by winning her match against Takeyo Eakin. Gail Plimpton finished in third place.
The Annual Quail Classic Tournament will be held Sunday, April 10 to Tuesday, April 12 after a two-year COVID hiatus. The theme for the event is “Around the World in 18 Holes” and is chaired by Audrey Costello and Maggie Falconer. Sign up deadline is Friday, March 18.