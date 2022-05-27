After a two-year COVID hiatus the Annual Quail Classic tournament resumed much to the delight of everyone. The theme this year was “Around the World in 18 Holes”. It was artfully planned under the leadership of Audrey Costello and Margaret Falconer who managed to engage a large group of volunteers. A full field of members and their guests some of whom were local residents and some who traveled long distances played in the event.

The event was kicked off with a cocktail party and putting contest all to the sound of a bag pipe musician playing on the green.

The tournament was a two day eclectic event in which the teams tried to better their scores from day one. There was also a poker game where players received their poker cards from Passport Agents stationed around the course. Players were flighted by eight cities around the world and prizes were awarded to four gross and four net places.

First Place Flight Winners

Seoul Sisters: 1st gross Reenie Romey/Kerry Crowell 1st Net Peggy Weisbeck/Gail Campbell

Bangkok Belles: 1st Gross Judy Briney/Carol Sturman 1st Net Debra Ousley/Jane Megrdle

Berlin Babes: 1st Gross Geri Conser/Christine Fargarson 1st Net BJ Murray /Kathy Fox

Tucson Tootsies: 1st Gross Barb Katz/Mardie Toney 1st Net Karen and Suzanne Vanderjagt

Dublin Dames: 1st Gross Suzanne Griffith /Reba Jimenez 1st Net Lynn Stewart/Judy Grow

Madrid Maidens: 1st Gross Maggie Falconer/ Meredith Schroeder 1st Net Pam Brunelle/ Jackie Alderman

London Lassies: 1st Gross Mary Floerke/Theresa Kaizer 1st Net Kathy Demerritt/ Mary Kay Nordhill

Delhi Darlings: 1st Gross Patty Mawe/Melanie Bassham 1st Net Kay McCollum/ Sue Ryan

The guest of Kay McCollum, Sue Ryan carded a Hole In One on #6 Saddlebrooke Course.

The annual Member/ Member Tournament was held on Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3. The Theme was “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” The first day was an alternate shot Chapman event and the second day was 1 Gross Best Ball and 1 Net Best Ball event.

Overall Winners of the Member/Member Tournament

Debbie Green and Mary Ribachi - Best Overall Gross Score

Tina Gruner and Marie Kahng - Best Overall Net Score

Congratulations to these ladies as well as the many flight winners.

At the Luncheon held on Tuesday, May 3, the Club Champions received their trophies to be placed in the trophy case.

Our May Sponsors were:

May 3 - Creative Smiles Dr. Jeannie Ju

May 10 - JS Designs Jo Sauvageau

May 17 - Big Bear Garage Door Services Joey Buda

May 24 - Longley Tax & Financial Services Robert Longley

Thank you for your Sponsorship!