Do you remember the first time you drove over the hill on SaddleBrooke Boulevard? Like most of us, we came for the views, but we stayed for weather. And, fall evenings are perfect for those late-night patio parties. Okay—not very late.
Fall also means it’s time to change the turf. Our golf course Guru, Mike Roddy has cleared the way for winter Rye. I’m sure he hates tearing the lush fairways apart. However, I did see an Explodeaphone in his cart. Oh, come on! You never watched the Muppets?
Savor these Autumn days and have your long johns ready. My old bones tell me we’re in for a hard winter.
As promised, I have photos from our September Lagos event last month. For those of you with short term memory challenges, our tournament winners were decided by playing a game of Golf Trivial Pursuit. I had to include a photo of the table decorations; they were fabulous. The event co-chairs, Robbie Summers and Cathe Kropp did a great job. Thanks also to the raffle committee of Brenda Wilson and Yvonne Garthwaite. Half of the proceeds, a considerable chunk of change, went to the FIRST TEE of Tucson.
Our President initiated the program of honoring long-standing members who have supported and sustained our association. And, Irene Sorenson is one of our best.
Irene came to SaddleBrooke, as many members did, via the Preferred Guest Program in 1993. She and her husband recognized the uniqueness of this place and they wanted to be a part of it. They built their home in 1994 and Irene joined the SBWGA shortly after.
At that time there was just 18 holes: the SaddleBrooke nine and the Tucson nine. And she, like many of us old timers, still calls the first hole on Catalina – hole #19. Here’s a little blast form the past. The president in 1994 was Trudie Weber.
In 1995 Irene started as Handicap assistant then took over as Handicap chair in 1996.
In 2000, or there-about, she co- chaired the Invitational with another blast from the past, Winnie Clay. She and Winnie made a great team, but Irene decided she was a much better assistant. She was, however, out in front with her Hole-In-One on Catalina #3.
Since then, she’s always been content to be part of a team. Many tournament chairs have had Irene on their registration committee, decorations committee, scoring committee, etc.
Irene enjoys helping new members and passing on her knowledge, a big plus for our association. It’s knowledge that isn’t in the handbook, but important just the same
So, when you’re putting together that committee, remember Irene’s name. She can rustle up helpers too. And, she loves doing it.
one more thing—After 62 years, the Sorenson marriage is still going strong. Maybe part of that reason is because there is no better place to be than here.
And now this just in from our Ace investigator in the field: Scuffie has been burning the midnight oil and several bottles of Birdie juice to bring you the very latest information on the strange phenomenon last seen on the tee box of SaddleBrooke #8. That’s right, I said strange. Luckily a band of coyotes aroused Scuffie from a deep meditative state or who knows what might have happened. The coyotes and Scuffie heard a high-pitched wail then saw a shimmering silvery apparition floating down the hill. The coyotes took off as though they’d been shot! Scuffie was able to snap several pictures before fleeing the scene. Finally, we may have proof—but proof of what?
That’s all for this month folks, remember to keep those cards and letters coming in. I use them to justify my huge salary.