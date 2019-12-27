Nothing catches ones’ attention quite like the sound of bagpipes. I offer as proof Dr. Robert Mitchell of Oro Valley Eye Care who wowed us with his solo act at SBWGA’S November luncheon. Dressed in his clan Mitchell tartan, he played his pipes as though ‘To the Manor born’. What a delightful way for our sponsor to lead us into the Holidays.
President Sherry Fitzpatrick and attendees welcomed three new members to our organization. Victoria Wareing introduced her little sister, Patty Mawe, Marie Khng introduced new member Ann Mook, and Sharon Kreutzen introduced Carol Frissel. It’s wonderful to have you, gals.
Our November Aces were the last, but certainly not least, to qualify for our end of the year Ace of Aces Tournament. Let’s congratulate Judy Melo, who played a great round for a Gross score of 84, and Karen Wendlandt who beat all comers with a Net score of 65.
It has come to my attention that I have been remiss in my duties. May I have Trumpets, or bagpipes, please. I’m proud to report two of our Bonnie lasses tipped in Aces. On Sunday, November 10, our chief troublemaker, Bonnie Barker, made an Ace on Tucson Hole #8 with a 9 iron. Bonnie Westra carded an Ace on Catalina #8 with a pitching wedge on Saturday, December 7. It’s the same hole she bested last year.
Shirley Hamman won our Cactus Classic on Saturday, November 16, but we couldn’t get a picture with her beautiful trophy until now. As you know, this is a three-day, low net tournament and one of our Major Events of the year. Well Done Shirley, well done!
And now Southern District news: Deb Finn and Deanna McCann took 2nd place low gross in the fourth flight at the SD Tournament held at Tucson National. Gail Plimpton and TK Eakin brought home third low net honors in the fourth Flight.
Our VP Shellie Pierce presented Chef Dave and Trish Rogers with a gift from the membership and a heart-felt thank you for their help throughout the year. And darn it, Chef Dave is leaving us just when we got him trained, I mean, well, uh, we’ll miss him, that’s for sure.
On Saturday, November 23, four of our members played in the Ironwood Highschool tournament. This is a yearly charity event to benefit the boys’ baseball program at, you guessed it, Ironwood High.
It was played at SaddleBrooke Ranch on a cold and windy day and because of the torrential rain that deluged the area the days before, Gail Plimpton, Phyllis Sarrels, Penny Stigers, and Patti Prati, walked a very wet course. But they persevered and came away with a first place in the third flight.
Folks, I’m not one to start rumors. Okay, maybe I am. But seriously, this could be seriously serious. The onslaught of strange weather and silvery lights reported by Ace Reporter Chunkie on SaddleBrooke # 8 this summer is very close to the home of one of our members. That same member endured grueling heat to win a tournament in Phoenix. And now, that member is in the winner’s circle again! Not only that, just two days before the tournament, thunder and lightning and a deluge of rain pummeled the course. I’m not saying this member has extraordinary powers, not yet anyway. But you can be sure Chunkie and Scuffie will continue their investigation into these strange strangnesses.
We’re moving on to December dear readers. Chef Dave prepared our Holly and Ivy luncheon with his usual finesse. The pork loin and red velvet cheesecake were excellent. He’s going to be a hard act to follow. Our Pro and Asst. Pro, Troy Jewkes and Jane Chanik joined us for our final lunch of the year, as did our Boss of the Moss, head Greens Keeper, Mike Roddy.
Our Par points winner for 2019 is Debbie Green. As you know, this is an award for the member who has the highest accumulation of low net scores on Ace days for the season. As of this writing I have no idea what her score was, so you will just have to take my word that she was the lowest. Congratulations Debbie.
Our 2019 President, Sherry Fitzpatrick, passed the gavel to 2020 President Shellie Pierce who recited a poem created for Sherry her by her outgoing board. It was thoroughly entertaining, funny, and a fitting gift for a sweet lady. I hope Sherry can be persuaded to post the poem on the 18ers board for everyone to read and enjoy.
Next month our Ace of Aces winners, New Board pics and much more.
Until then, if you want to speed up play, hit slow, drive fast.