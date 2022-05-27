With great appreciation, SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association Inc. (“SPA”) announces that Scott N. Sheftel, M.D., FAAD, and Healthy Skin Dermatology Medical Cosmetic (“H/S Dermatology”) have made a generous donation to assist in the expansion of pickleball at SaddleBrooke. As shown in the photo, Jim Schlote, SPA fund raising co-chair (center), presents the signage for court 13 to Dr. Sheftel (left) and James T. Schwartz, D.O., FAAD, also of H/S Dermatology.

After graduation from Medical University of Ohio, Dr. Sheftel completed residencies in internal medicine at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Phoenix and in dermatology at the University of Arizona in Tucson. He is board certified as a Diplomat of the American Board of Dermatology, and he is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Society of Laser Medicine and Surgery. He has specialized training and certification in surgical oncology, laser surgery, skin laser resurfacing, hair transplantation and sclerotherapy.

In 1997, Dr. Sheftel established H/S Dermatology, which has been providing medical and cosmetic dermatology services to Southern Arizona residents for 25-years. H/S Dermatology has a team of 12 providers at seven locations: five general dermatologists, one Mohs surgeon and six physician assistants. In addition, the practice has two cosmetic R.N. Injectors and four aestheticians offering skin care services at four of the locations.

Dr. Sheftel is well-aware of the physical and mental benefits of physical activity, such as pickleball. But of course, outdoor physical activity entails exposure to the sun, which can lead to dermatological issues. As a result, Dr. Sheftel and H/S Dermatology have a program of providing free screenings of potential skin conditions at health fairs and other similar expositions.

Many of Dr. Sheftel’s patients and H/S Dermatology’s clients play pickleball and other sports. As a result, they are making the donation in support of them and to encourage their pursuit of physical activity.

The H/S Dermatology practice site nearest to SaddleBrooke is located at 2295 E. Vistoso Commerce Loop in Oro Valley. More information about H/S Dermatology on its website www.hsdermatology.com/dermatologists-tucson. Appointments can be made on the website or at (520) 293-5757.

SPA is in the process of constructing eight additional pickleball courts, including court 13, and a ramada with restrooms with completion expected in June.