On Saturday, July 16, Scott Newberry was playing a round at the MountainView course with fellow golfers Ron Pozzi, Bob Osbold and Bob Barker.

On hole 13, Scott pulled out a 5-wood and smacked his tee shot to a back left pin position 134-yards away. The group watched in admiration, and surprise, as the ball landed short of the flagstick and rolled into the hole.

This was Scott’s second hole-in-one, his other occurring in 2007 on number 4 at the Preserve.

After the round, Scott dutifully treated the group to a pitcher of beer at the Mesquite Grill.

Congrats, Scott, on a great—make that perfect—golf shot.