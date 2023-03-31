On Saturday, March 4, a annual, fun festival was held at the DesertView Pool by the Swim Club in commemoration of Glen Peterson. Glen was the Swim Club’s first president starting in 2005, and swam up to the day of his passing on October 23, 2021.

At the festival event, approximately 30 swimmers swam in various competitive and “fun” individual and relay events in a tribute to Glen Peterson and his dedication to the club. Head Coach Terry Heggy organized 14 swim events for competitors who were divided into the “blue” team under Coach Larry and the “gold” team under Coach Terry. Members on the two teams swam and competed in such events as the “surfboard challenge on kickboards” and the “synchronized swimming” competition not to mention the “squirt the backstroke flags” and “Tarzan swim” competitions. Other more serious events included swims where swimmers had to estimate their own times for a 50-yard or 100-yard swim event of their choosing along with relay events of four swimmers competing against other four-person relay teams.

In the end, the blue team won the fun competition followed by a hearty lunch arranged by the Swim Club’s social committee.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

All in all, Swim Club members enjoyed all the fun events along with sharing a lot of laughs together!

If you would like to “join in the fun,” the Swim Club is open to swimmers of all abilities from beginner to competitive. For more information and practive times, along with other fun social opportunities, feel free to check out our website at saddlebrookeswimclub.org.