This Memorial Day, in honor and remembrance to all our veterans, fallen and alive, our Monday Golf Group at SaddleBrooke, HOA-2, gathered on the First Tee at SaddleBrooke Mountain View Golf Club to pay our tribute to them. We started this last year, in 2020, but were not able to gather in groups due to the Pandemic. There are so many Veterans here in SaddleBrooke, and since we also take part in Folds of Honor later in the year, it was felt by our small group that it was important to also do something on Memorial Day.
Second Annual Memorial Day Tribute to our Veterans
- By Hank Malter
