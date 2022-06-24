You have probably heard about POP tennis in SaddleBrooke, but have you had a chance to see it played in person?

If you want to take a look just go to the tennis website at saddlebrooketennisclub.net/. Next, click on “View Court Reservations” and go to a court that has “PT” after the name of the person reserving the court. You will see your fellow residents having fun playing the fastest growing sport in SaddleBrooke.

There are close to 200 people playing the sport that was introduced here about four-years-ago.

What has made it POPular is that it is easy to learn and play, has an underhand serve, smaller court area, and uses a softer and slower tennis ball.

In the photo David Guillen is getting ready to serve and Karen Callan is in the ready position for the opponents return.

Karen has been playing for about a year and says “What I love about it is the similarity to tennis with the scoring, court size and ability to still swing the racquet. It’s fast paced, so much fun and a great workout! Best of all, though, are the wonderful people and friends I’ve met.”

David has been playing for about four years and likes it because “I enjoy POP because it is a bit more social than tennis and easier for newbies to learn. Scores like tennis and the ball stays in play longer than traditional tennis. Plus, I like the gender neutral nature of playing.”

One way to get started is to take an introductory lesson by hiring one of our talented teaching professionals. On the tennis website click on “STC Teaching Pros” for their contact information.

Later this summer watch for an announcement where the SaddleBrooke Tennis Club will be doing some free demonstrations and drop-in sessions available to all residents.