On an early Wednesday morning last month, under a perfect blue sky, Misty Atkins hit her first-ever grand slam, a long line drive that flew over the left fielder’s head. Her Western Exterminator teammates greeted her at home plate and later in the dugout with high fives and slaps on the back. Even the opposing team, Absolutely Art, congratulated her from the field.
Atkins is one of 11 women who played this summer in the SaddleBrooke Senior Softball league which is celebrating its 15-year anniversary this year. The league consists of about 165 men and women playing Monday through Friday, year-round, in five different leagues based on skill level.
Atkins’ recent blast was no fluke. She has been playing softball since she was seven. She played second base at the University of Colorado and in women’s competitive leagues for many years. Taking several years off, she is thrilled to be back on the field.
On a gem of a ball field in SaddleBrooke, Atkins wasn’t the only female star in that game who played where the outfield grass is the envy of every golf groundskeeper in the area.
Debbie Seguin had five hits, pinch ran every inning for slower runners and even slid hard into third base—a move she is well known for in the league. She is a softball rat, managing three teams in the league, playing in Tucson and Green Valley leagues and competing in tournaments in Arizona, Utah, California, Nevada and Florida.
Seguin’s teammate, Rose Oxnam, has been playing on and off since 1975, starting with Boys & Girls Clubs in Anchorage, Alaska. This is her first season in SaddleBrooke. Originally Rose had hoped to play on the same team as her husband, Tom, but, “unfortunately, I got old and slow and he didn’t.” Even though this may be the case, she still wasn’t ready to stop—and now hopes to play as long as she can!! She had two hits in Absolutely Art’s 23-18 win.
The fourth woman on the field that day, Mary Schneck, managed the Western Exterminator team which finished in first place. She coached first base, offered advice to anyone who would listen and encouraged her players nonstop—but was toughest on herself. After a nifty catch in right center field, followed by a slow groundout to second base in the next inning, she shook her head and said, “You do one good thing but then follow it with one bad thing. So dumb.”
The women combined for 14 hits in 20 at bats in the game, a .700 average. That’s top-notch but perhaps more telling was what caught the eye of Dave Good, a Western Exterminator player who sat out with an injury, but in uniform on the bench, supporting his team. “The women players tend to be more positive and supportive and have more fun. They really play for the pure joy of the game,” Good explained.
The players all agree that softball gives them an opportunity to be social, stay active and offers continued friendship with teammates, as well as a relationship with the game most have been playing for decades.
Diane Dial has been playing sandlot ball with friends since she was about 11-years-old. She’s played at SaddleBrooke, since the current “field of dreams” was built in 2005. She continues to play for the “love of the game,” feeling it keeps her young. Dial admits playing here is her definition of being in paradise.
Laura Lang played in high school, college intramurals and corporate leagues. After a 30-year hiatus, she started again when she moved here. Now, she enjoys just being able to play and is thrilled to see players improve and do things they didn’t think they could. Laura is also the only female umpire in the league.
Janet Jarzembinski has been playing for a total of 55 years, the last ten being in SaddleBrooke. Her husband Paul never played softball before moving here so they decided they would do it together. She grew up with four brothers so between the five of them, they made up about half of the 4-H and Church League teams they played on as kids in Luck, Wisconsin. “Playing ball makes feel like a kid again,” Jarzembinski said.
For Barbara St. Jules, it’s the teamwork, competition and exercise she enjoys the most. She fondly remembers playing as a child in Wisconsin with her large extended family of 48 aunts, uncles and cousins, several of whom were farm families so there was always plenty of space for a ball field she said.
Janice Mihora didn’t start playing until high school in 1972 when Title IX provided girls with equal sports opportunities in schools. She played in women’s competitive leagues until her late twenties and at SaddleBrooke for five years in three different leagues. Like others, she started because she loved the game and now, she plays because she enjoys the competition, exercise and friendships she’s formed.
Two of the newest players in the league, Stacy Dawson and Sue O’Donnell, were both introduced to the game by their fathers. The two are among the top hitters in their respective leagues.
Stacy’s dad, a football coach at Fresno State at the time, taught the eight-year-old how to throw in the family backyard. Those lessons worked! She had become a star left fielder in high school. Over the years, Stacy played in numerous leagues and even coached high school softball. She loved playing so much as a kid, she made a goal to play until she was 60, a far-fetched wish when she was 10 because she never saw any adult women playing at that age. Now, she sees the goal as attainable and knows there is softball to be had even after 60.
Sue started playing in the second grade in Milwaukee under the tutelage of her father who played in the Chicago Cubs farm system. With a tennis ball, duct-taped bag of flour for second base and a garage door as a first baseman, she practiced making the double play until the street lights went on. The work paid off big-time because Sue grew up to play shortstop at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Game day now is a carefree getaway, a truly happy place for her.
Win or lose, these women are having the time of their lives. Janice Mihora summed it up best, “During all my years of working and raising a family, it never occurred to me that I’d be playing softball in my ’60s. But when I moved here, I jumped at the chance to relive a little bit of my youth. Playing here has been a real blast!