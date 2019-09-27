SaddleBrooke Senior Softball players, Brand Eigen, left, and Terry Mihora show off the league’s new lightweight home and away uniforms. The Association is celebrating its 15-year anniversary this season with 165 men and women competing Monday through Friday year-round in five different leagues based on ability from recreation to competitive. There are also four holiday tournaments every year. If interested in playing softball on one of the best facilities in southern Arizona, go to, saddlebrookesoftball.com to learn more. The fall season starts Monday, October 7. All skill levels are welcome.