On Saturday, November 12, 2022, and Sunday, November 13, 2022, 71 members of the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) played in a tournament against SaddleBrooke Ranch Pickleball Association (SRPA) members on the SaddleBrooke Ranch courts. The tournament was for men’s doubles on Saturday, November 12, and for mixed doubles on Sunday, November 13. The doubles teams competed in a modified round robin format, in which each SPA team played each SPRA team in the same class. However, the SPRA teams remained on the same home court for each match, while the SPA teams played on a different court for each match. The teams were classified by skill level: 2.5, 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0. Medals were awarded to the top three teams in each skill level: gold (first place), silver (second place) and bronze (third place).

Overall, the SPA teams won 97 of the games played, and the SRPA teams prevailed in 190 games. Sam Alkhoury and Paul Massara of SPA earned the gold medal in the 4.0 division of men’s doubles, and Art Busby and Tom Martin achieved the bronze medal in the 3.0 division. In the mixed doubles competition, Art Busby and Liz Gray won the silver medal in division 3.0, and Mark and Martha Stakemiller were awarded the bronze medal in the 2.5 division.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

SPA members look forward to hosting a rematch on the friendly courts at the Ed Robson Pickleball Center.