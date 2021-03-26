On Saturday, February 13, Shel Jahn was playing at the Preserve with Dennis Marchand, Joe Oczak and Don Plappinger. On hole number six, Shel selected a nine-iron for a 140-yard shot over a deep arroyo to a front pin position. His ball flew directly at the flag, landed softly, rolled to the pin… and stopped. Dennis, standing beside him on the tee box, said, “That looks like it’s just inches from the hole.”
When they parked their carts near the green and looked down at the flag, the ball appeared to be very, very close. Then, when they reached the ball, they saw that it was actually lodged between the pin and the lip of the hole, which is why the ball was still visible from the tee box. Now he could celebrate! This was Shel’s first hole-in-one after playing golf for about 20-years, the last 15 being here in SaddleBrooke.
Congratulations, Shel. Well done!