The SaddleBrooke Men’s Golf Association (SMGA) had one of their main events for the year in March. 64 golfers of all levels played in a one-day stroke play tournament to determine how the draw or placement would be made for a four-day Match Play tournament. (Stroke play is just like you see on tv except golfers get a handicap to adjust their gross scores).
The 64 golfers were all placed in order according to their adjusted stroke play gross scores from lowest to highest scores. They were then flighted or placed in 4 brackets of approximately 16 players based on their handicaps with the lowest handicapped players playing each other, then, the next 16 lowest handicappers and so on. These 4 flights were essentially A,B,C and D brackets.
In the different flights or brackets each player would play another individual an 18-hole match. The matches were determined by the lowest scoring players in the Stroke play tournament playing the highest scoring players. The first player to win the majority of holes was the winner of the match. The winners of these matches each then played another winner, and, in the first round, all the losing players went into a consolation round and played others who lost their first match. The winners kept playing each other and the losers were eliminated. Sounds confusing yet somehow the tournament directors (Vinnie Ryan and John Pavlak) made sense out of all of it and the matches proceeded.
All of these matches were played over two weeks with the final winners being determined on Saturday March 14th. See pictures of the 4 main winners
Flight 1: CHAMPION Allen Knudtson RUNNER UP Peter Wright
Consolation CHAMPION John Kaiser RUNNER UP Terry Sterling
Flight 2: CHAMPION Larry Crum RUNNER UP Ken Enders
Consolation CHAMPION John Morales RUNNER UP Dick Modos
Flight 3: CHAMPION Floyd Roman RUNNER UP Jack Matthews
Consolation CHAMPION Gary Hillerud RUNNER UP Len Alcantara
Flight 4: CHAMPION Don Rosenkrans RUNNER UP Robert Kaas
Consolation CHAMPION Dick Bogen RUNNER UP Randy Spencer
Most of the matches were very competitive especially those in Flights 1 and 2. Alan Knudtson beat Peter Wright 2 up (which means two holes up or ahead with 3 holes to go and in the 2nd flight Larry Crum beat Ken Enders by the same margin 2 up 3 to go.
This was a fun tournament combining two different types of formats to give winners at four different levels of competition. Lots of golf over five days of play. Congratulation to all of the players, winners and tournament directors for a well-run and played event.
A sample of the Championship Bracket (First Flight) is shown with pictures of the 4 flight winners and a copy of all of the completed tournament brackets.