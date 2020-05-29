The 29th annual member/guest tournament for the SaddleBrooke Men’s Golf Association (SMGA), the RoadRunner (RR)Tournament, was one of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally this event was scheduled to be played in late April. However, with the dining room closures, travel constraints and need for social distancing soon, it became apparent that the dynamic, fun-filled three days enjoyed by so many golfers in past years wasn’t going to be possible in 2020. This tournament has always given SMGA members the opportunity to invite their guests (some from other parts of the country) the chance to play on our beautiful private courses, enjoy the great weather and camaraderie.
A good dose of SaddleBrooke optimism has the RR organizing committee comfortable that the plans can be set in motion early next year to bring back the tournament on Wednesday, April 8, Thursday, April 9 and Friday, April 10 in 2021. The many hours that were invested in planning this year’s event will clearly minimize the upfront work requirement next year. At this stage, the plan is to move forward with the new format calling for two nine-hole games on each day utilizing a Stableford scoring system. Contestants will compete within flights against other teams carrying handicaps in a similar range pursuing the ultimate goal of Flight Champions. This year we had seven or eight flights scheduled to compete with six to eight teams per flight
While there won’t be direct competition to identify a single tournament champion, leaders in each flight after the second day will compete in a separate four-hole Shootout with additional prize opportunities. (See the attached photos of some of the 2020 Champion Trophies which will be awarded at the next tournament).
Included in the entire tournament will be a Stag Night kick-off party, luncheons the first couple of days, a separate spouse’s event and a final Awards Dinner on Saturday evening. This tournament has always been one of the premier golfing events at SaddleBrooke and we are excited about continuing it again next year. Further details about the event and registration information will be published to the SMGA membership early next year.
Until then, stay healthy and hit them straight!!