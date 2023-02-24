On Wednesday, January 25, Saturday, January 28 and Wednesday, February 1, the three rounds of the Seniors Masters (70+) and Seniors Legends (80+) were played. Despite the winter-like conditions these hale and hearty guys enjoyed the competition and below are the top three finishers in each category.

Gross-Seniors Masters: Larry Tollman, Ron Walter and Terry Edwards

Net-Seniors Masters: Terry Edwards, Ron Walter and Larry Tollman

Gross-Seniors Legends: Peter Klinkenberg, Marty Warner and Doug Schwartz

Net-Seniors Legends: Peter Klinkenberg, Peter Wright and Warren Stephens

Future competitions include the Match Play Championship on Wednesday, March 1, Saturday, March 4 and Wednesday, March 8 and the Club Championship on Wednesday, March 29, Saturday, April 1 and Wednesday, April 5.

To round out a busy 2023 opening season for the SMGA, an amazingly creative committee, led by Chairman Steve Kartsonis, is hard at work planning to make the annual RoadRunner Classic, on Wednesday, April 12 to Saturday, April 15, the biggest and best ever.