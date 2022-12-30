The annual Ryder Cup Classic between HOA-1 and HOA-2 was held Thursday, November 3, 2022, and Saturday, November 5, 2022. Thursday’s format, played at the MountainView Course, was a Scramble/Shamble format. Saturday, played at the SaddleBrooke and Tucson courses, was match play.

While the score was much closer than in previous years, HOA-2 was the winner again!

Thank you to the HOA-2 organizers, Dennis Marchand and Peter Lima, and to Steve Kartsonis who worked hard on behalf of HOA-1, as well as the food and beverage team, for putting on another successful competition and awards luncheon.

While the schedule has not yet been finalized, SMGA events for the new year include the Club, Senior and Match Play Championships, the Road Runner, Summer Classic (with HOA1 Women’s 18 hole league), and the Ryder and President’s Cups.

The 285 members of the SMGA would like to recognize and thank our 2022 sponsors and offer our best wishes for a safe, happy and prosperous 2023.

Blease Financial Services

Coyote Golf Carts

Desert Life Pharmacy

Hardin Brothers Automotive

Ironwood Dermatology

Lexus of Tucson

The Moore Advantage Team

Morris Hall PLC

Patrick Shaffer, DDS (retired)

Red Earth Tile & Stone