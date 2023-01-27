The new year brought the first of several competitions between the Men’s 18-hole golf leagues of HOA-1 and HOA-2. On Thursday, January 5 and Friday, January 6 competition for the Javelina Cup was played. Thursday’s contest was at the MountainView course and HOA-2 took a commanding lead 228-1/2 to 185-1/2. Friday’s play was at the SaddleBrooke/Tucson courses and HOA-1 had a winning day scoring 210-1/2 to 203-1/2. While making up lots of ground, the final score was 432 to 396 and HOA-2 retained the Cup. Thanks to all the hale and hearty guys who played in this competition.

There is a committee hard at work planning the myriad of details for April’s RoadRunner Member/Guest event. This four-day golf event started 31-years-ago as a way to showcase SaddleBrooke to outsiders and obviously proved to be very popular so it has become an annual competition complete with camaraderie and dining opportunities to bring members/guests and spouses together to meet family and friends from all over.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

SMGA is grateful to those local businesses that support our organization: Blease Financial Services, Coyote Golf Carts, Desert Life Pharmacy, Hardin Brothers Automotive; Ironwood Dermatology; Lexus of Tucson; The Moore Advantage Team; Morris Hall PLC and Red Earth Tile & Stone. This year we happily welcome three new sponsors: American Family Insurance, Catalina Dental and Pride Mechanical Heating & Cooling.