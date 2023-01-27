The new year brought the first of several competitions between the Men’s 18-hole golf leagues of HOA-1 and HOA-2. On Thursday, January 5 and Friday, January 6 competition for the Javelina Cup was played. Thursday’s contest was at the MountainView course and HOA-2 took a commanding lead 228-1/2 to 185-1/2. Friday’s play was at the SaddleBrooke/Tucson courses and HOA-1 had a winning day scoring 210-1/2 to 203-1/2. While making up lots of ground, the final score was 432 to 396 and HOA-2 retained the Cup. Thanks to all the hale and hearty guys who played in this competition.
There is a committee hard at work planning the myriad of details for April’s RoadRunner Member/Guest event. This four-day golf event started 31-years-ago as a way to showcase SaddleBrooke to outsiders and obviously proved to be very popular so it has become an annual competition complete with camaraderie and dining opportunities to bring members/guests and spouses together to meet family and friends from all over.
SMGA is grateful to those local businesses that support our organization: Blease Financial Services, Coyote Golf Carts, Desert Life Pharmacy, Hardin Brothers Automotive; Ironwood Dermatology; Lexus of Tucson; The Moore Advantage Team; Morris Hall PLC and Red Earth Tile & Stone. This year we happily welcome three new sponsors: American Family Insurance, Catalina Dental and Pride Mechanical Heating & Cooling.