It was a gorgeous day to try out some new racquets and buy a few new outfits to look good on the tennis courts! Cheri Megli along with her tennis assistant Marco, came to SaddleBrooke for the eighth year with her “Tennis Cabana on Wheels.”
Members and guests had the opportunity to demo various racquets with our tennis professionals. Thanks to TJ Duffy, Chris Madsen, Gene McGeehan and John Sochacki who provided tennis tips while hitting balls from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. It was a perfect opportunity to play and mingle with others while receiving good advice on racquets and stringing!
Tennis clothing is hard to find in Tucson. We really appreciate the beautiful and plentiful selections Cheri brings to SaddleBrooke. The tennis center and patio were filled with clothes, shoes and accessories for our fashion-conscious residents!
Aussie bites, honey raisin bran muffins, chocolate chip cookies and peanut butter cookies along with a nut mix were provided on the patio for shoppers and players. Delicious healthy fruit smoothies were blended by our volunteers and served along with the snacks.
Thank you to more than 20 volunteers who helped make this day another fun and successful event! Once again, STC has proven to be dedicated to the health and enjoyment of all SaddleBrooke residents. Join us by calling the tennis center at (520) 825-0255 or our membership chair, Connie Kacer at (520) 825-7585.